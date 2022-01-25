Belgian police fire water cannon, tear gas during COVID curbs protest

Tens of hundreds of individuals protested in Brussels on Sunday (23 January) in opposition to COVID-19 restrictions, some clashing with police who fired water cannon and tear fuel to disperse them close to the European Commission’s headquarters.

The rally drew about 50,000 folks, Belgian police stated.

It was peaceable at first as protesters chanted and crammed streets, waving placards and balloons with slogans like: “We want to be free again” and “No COVID slave ticket”, a reference to vaccine passes required for sure actions.

Trouble flared later, with a constructing housing the European diplomatic service and a sandwich store damaged into, a Reuters journalist stated. Police stated greater than 60 folks have been arrested, with three officers and 12 demonstrators taken to hospital.

Belgium introduced a slight easing of coronavirus restrictions on Friday regardless of document infections, but in addition stated folks should have booster pictures after 5 months to maintain passes for bars, cinemas and lots of different public areas.

“I’m angry about the blackmail that the government is doing,” stated protester Caroline van Landuyt, who had herself been vaccinated. Her kids didn’t wish to be inoculated however needed to in order to journey and play sport, she stated.

Sunday’s scenes within the Belgian capital have been harking back to clashes final November, when round 35,000 protesters took to Brussels’ streets and there was additionally violence.

EU international coverage chief Josep Borrell thanked police and condemned “the senseless destruction and violence” in a tweet that confirmed him standing in entrance of a damaged pane of glass.

Some protesters let off fireworks as police superior right into a park. Riot officers ringed the water cannon. “I’m not an anti-vaxxer, I’m anti-dictator,” learn one other placard.

Belgium is going through a fifth wave of COVID-19 infections, with the height not anticipated for at the very least a few weeks.

Some 89% of Belgian adults are totally vaccinated and 67% have now additionally acquired a booster shot.

