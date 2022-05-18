Sports
Belgium back to full strength for Nations League games | Football News – Times of India
BRUSSELS: Belgium returned to a full-strength as coach Roberto Martinez named a 32-man squad on Wednesday for 4 Nations League matches subsequent month.
He selected to go away out his regulars within the final worldwide window for friendlies in opposition to Ireland and Burkina Faso, utilizing the chance to provide fringe gamers the possibility to impress forward of the World Cup finals in Qatar.
But the likes of Thibaut Courtois, Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku and Eden Hazard, now recovered from damage, have been all named for the matches in opposition to the Netherlands, Poland and Wales.
Belgian host their Dutch neighbours in Brussels on June 3 and Poland on June 8 earlier than going to Wales on June 11 and Poland in Warsaw on June 14.
“The last match camp I was trying to see a little less experienced players in that environment, and I thought the experience was really valuable for us to get information. But this is the real competitive camp, we got four games inside 14 days, something that we’ve never done before,” Martinez advised a information convention.
“That’s why we need a lot of bodies. Because every day is important for us to work. This is a very experienced group. We’ve been working now for six years, we know each other very, very well. And it’s important that we have time together,” he added.
Forwards Christian Benteke and Divock Origi have been disregarded whereas Jeremy Doku is being given time to proceed his restoration from damage.
Belgium, who just lately misplaced high place within the FIFA rankings, tackle Canada, Morocco and Croatia in Group F on the World Cup in November and December.
Squad:
Goalkeepers: Koen Casteels (VfL Wolfsburg), Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid), Simon Mignolet (Club Brugge), Matz Sels (Racing Strasbourg)
Defenders: Toby Alderweireld (Al Duhail), Dedryck Boyata (Hertha Berlin), Timothy Castagne (Leicester City), Jason Denayer (Olympique Lyon), Wout Faes, Thomas Foket (each Stade Reims), Brandon Mechele (Club Brugge), Thomas Meunier (Borussia Dortmund), Arthur Theate (Bologna), Jan Vertonghen (Benfica)
Midfielders: Yannick Carrasco (Atletico Madrid), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Leander Dendoncker (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund), Amadou Onana (Lille), Dennis Praet (Torino), Alexis Saelemaekers (AC Milan), Youri Tielemans (Leicester City), Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge), Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund)
Forwards: Michy Batshuayi (Besiktas), Charles De Ketelaere (Club Brugge), Eden Hazard (Real Madrid), Adnan Januzaj (Real Sociedad), Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea), Dries Mertens (Napoli), Lois Openda (Vitesse Arnhem), Leandro Trossard (Brighton and Hove Albion).
