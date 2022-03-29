Belgium braces for Zelenskyy’s fury over Russian diamonds

Press play to take heed to this text

Diamonds usually are not Belgium’s greatest good friend. In truth, the dear stones are placing the nation in line for a tongue-lashing from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Zelenskyy will tackle the Belgian parliament on Thursday, and has developed a formidable popularity for tackling uncomfortable truths head-on, whether or not which means accusing the Germans of favoring business interests over ethics or flatly questioning whose facet Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán is taking within the warfare.

When it involves Belgium, parliamentarians are braced for the previous comic to zero in on the continued import of Russian tough diamonds to the Belgian metropolis of Antwerp — a commerce that enriches Alrosa, {a partially} state-owned enterprise. The diamonds is probably not funding the warfare to the identical extent as Europe’s continued buy of oil and gasoline, however they’re hardly one thing Zelenskyy can afford to disregard.

Russia is the world’s largest exporter of tough diamonds. Last yr, it exported €1.8 billion price of tough diamonds to Belgium’s second-biggest metropolis, in accordance with the Flemish authorities, which makes Antwerp the most significant destination of diamond exports from Russia.

In the earlier sanctions package deal, the EU introduced an export ban on a variety of European luxurious items, together with diamonds, heading to Russia.

But politicians and campaigners are pushing the EU to go additional.

The giant majority of Russian diamonds are mined by Alrosa. Chief Executive Sergei Sergeevich Ivanov and his father, Sergei Borisovich Ivanov, a former chief of employees to Russian President Vladimir Putin, are already on the U.S. sanctions listing, however not on the European one. In complete, Alrosa mentioned that it generated $4 billion from the sale of tough diamonds in 2021.

The U.S. has additionally restricted the import of tough diamonds from Russia.

The nongovernmental group Justice & Paix now desires the EU to observe swimsuit. “For ethical reasons, we call for an import ban on Russian rough diamonds,” mentioned Larisa Stanciu from Justice & Paix. “The trade in diamonds is, indirectly, important funding for this war. As a leader in democracy and human rights, the EU should set an example.”

The NGO’s demand is backed by the Belgian Greens, who’re presently in authorities.

“Russia gets its money from selling oil and gas, but also from selling diamonds,” mentioned Belgian MP Wouter De Vriendt, who leads the Green political group within the Belgian parliament. “We don’t need to not directly finance the bombing of Ukrainian faculties and hospitals.”

The Greens need Belgium to ask the European Commission to introduce such a ban and put Sergei Sergeevich Ivanov on the European sanctions listing.

Game of stones

But this dangers backfiring, the Antwerp diamond business argues.

Such sanctions would merely redirect commerce to different diamond facilities in India and the United Arab Emirates, mentioned Tom Neys, a spokesperson for the Antwerp World Diamond Center. He argues sanctions solely make sense in the event that they’re worldwide.

“We have invested 20 years in making the diamond trade more transparent,” mentioned Neys. “Are we really going to throw that all away to reward Dubai, which is already opening its doors for Russian oligarchs?”

So far, the Green push to vary Belgium’s place has not gained a lot traction behind closed doorways, 4 Belgian diplomats and officers mentioned.

Belgium has not and won’t block sanctions on the diamond commerce if the European Commission desires to incorporate such a step in its sanctions packages, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo mentioned repeatedly.

But it is a totally different factor to explicitly ask for it.

De Croo argues an import ban wouldn’t be in step with one of many key rules of the EU’s sanctions: That they need to harm Russia greater than the EU.

“We’re not at war with ourselves,” De Croo mentioned final week, when requested by reporters concerning the sanctions on diamonds. “I’m not against it but it should be done with good international agreements, or we may have no impact at all.”

When requested about diamonds, one EU diplomat with information of the Belgian place mentioned “the Commission knows the vulnerabilities from member states.”

Cooperation with Washington

To break the impasse, activists at the moment are weighing up worldwide options.

One potential resolution is to coordinate the import ban with the United States, mentioned Hans Merket, a researcher with human rights nonprofit IPIS.

The U.S. is a crucial shopper marketplace for diamonds. Washington’s present sanctions on the import of Russian diamonds can simply be circumvented by importing them through India.

If transatlantic allies may comply with a stricter import ban on Russian tough diamonds, this could harm Moscow greater than if Washington or Brussels have been flying solo.

It may additionally put ethical strain on different diamond facilities like Mumbai, Dubai and Tel Aviv. Merket defined that reputational harm was vital within the diamond business. “If consumers would buy less because they’re aware buying Russian diamonds leads to financing the war, the ethical argument can quickly become an economic argument.”

These public issues concerning the origins of diamonds — and notably blood diamonds that stoke battle in Africa — pressured the business to embark on the Kimberley Process to police provide chains.

A extra unified strategy to sanctions can be being proposed by Michael Freilich, a Belgian lawmaker from Antwerp. To create a stage taking part in discipline in the case of sanctions, it will be even higher to press the opposite nations within the Kimberley Process to additionally sanction Russia, he mentioned. The Kimberley Process is presently centered on violence associated to insurgent teams, not authorities intervention.

Until then, Zelenskyy is not going to get the solutions he is in search of on Thursday.

Freilich, who’s from the opposition New Flemish Alliance occasion, echoed the feedback of his liberal opponent De Croo. “We have to make sure we’re not just hurting ourselves instead of hurting Russia.”