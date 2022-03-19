Belgium delays nuclear phaseout amid war worries

The Belgian federal authorities postponed a deliberate phaseout of nuclear energy Friday, citing “a chaotic geopolitical environment” because the conflict in Ukraine disrupts power markets throughout the European Union.

One reactor at each the Doel and Tihange nuclear energy vegetation could have their lives prolonged by ten years, the federal government stated in a press release. “This extension will strengthen our country’s independence from fossil fuels in a chaotic geopolitical environment,” it stated.

Belgium had beforehand declared it will section out nuclear energy by 2025.

The authorities stated it’ll make sure the transfer will “not crowd out renewable electricity production” and that extra manufacturing might “be used to launch the hydrogen market in Belgium.”

The authorities added it’ll make investments €1.1 billion to “accelerate independence from fossil fuels.” It added that renewable energies might be “accelerated through additional investments in offshore wind power, hydrogen, solar energy and sustainable mobility.”

Belgium additionally signaled “its interest” in small modular nuclear reactors and stated it’ll make investments €25 million a yr on this area for the subsequent 4 years.