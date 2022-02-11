Belgium eases coronavirus restrictions as country switches to Code Orange

Belgium is enjoyable its COVID-19 guidelines and can downgrade its coronavirus barometer — which gauges the seriousness of the disaster — from Code Red to Code Orange later this month, the federal government mentioned Friday.

“Today, we are taking a huge step forward. We are returning to normalcy,” Prime Minister Alexander De Croo mentioned at a press convention. However, he added that “it would be a mistake to believe that we have eradicated the virus.”

The swap from pink to orange, to return into impact on February 18, will imply the present guidelines mandating home-working for almost all of the time will probably be scrapped — though distant working will nonetheless be really useful. Employers’ organizations and lots of politicians have demanded an finish to the strict home-working guidelines.

Rules within the hospitality sector will even change. “There will no longer be a[n enforced] closing time … nor a limit on the number of people seated at the same table. Only staff will have to wear the mask,” De Croo mentioned. Nightclubs will probably be allowed to open.

Events will probably be allowed with 70 to 80 % capability, relying on the kind of occasion.

Children underneath the age of 12 will not should put on masks at college as of February 19.

The announcement got here as Belgium reported a drop in COVID-19 circumstances and hospital admissions — circumstances dropped by 44 % over the past week, whereas hospital admissions decreased by 18 %.

“We will experience a much more lighthearted spring, it will be freer and more convivial,” De Croo mentioned.

Belgium follows different European international locations which have lifted coronavirus measures within the face of the Omicron variant, together with Italy, Greece, Sweden and Denmark.