Belgium joins France in warning over UK sewage in North Sea

Belgium needs London to present explanations over uncooked sewage dumped within the English Channel and North Sea, becoming a member of France in elevating issues over the potential menace to well being and marine life.

“Under no circumstances should the discharge have an impact on the waters or marine environment of [EU] member states,” Vincent Van Quickenborne, Belgium’s minister in command of the North Sea, advised POLITICO on Saturday.

“I have asked my services to look into this further and to contact the relevant U.K. administrations about this.”

Van Quickenborne added that though the U.Ok. is not sure by EU environmental rules as a consequence of Brexit, it has to take the required measures to restrict the impression of sewage leaks on the marine setting.

The Belgian minister’s response echoes calls to the European Commission for legal and political action from MEPs of French President Emmanuel Macron’s social gathering. They warn that within the quick time period, the leaks may injury bathing waters on the French coast and hurt marine biodiversity.

Belgium’s North Sea minister stated that the dumping to this point hasn’t had an impression on Belgian waters.

“For the moment, there is indeed no reason to worry,” Van Quickenborne stated, earlier than emphasizing that the competent Belgian providers will contact U.Ok. providers with a purpose to get additional particulars.

The complaints come after air pollution warnings had been issued over the summer time for 50 seashores in England and Wales after heavy rain brought on sewage overflow to be diverted from overloaded drains into rivers and the ocean.