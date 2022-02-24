Belgium wants EU to stop issuing visas to Russian citizens: Minister

Belgium desires the European Union to cease issuing visas to all Russian residents, together with college students, staff and vacationers, asylum minister stated on Thursday in response to Moscow’s assault on Ukraine.

“Russia’s reckless attack forces us to be careful with Russians wishing to come to Belgium,” junior minister for asylum and migration, Sammy Mahdi, stated in a press release.

“At the moment, Russians are not welcome here, a general visa ban for Russians should not be a taboo,” he stated, including that ought to have an effect on each short- and long-term stays.

Belgium’s Prime Minister Alexander de Croo has not made any particular feedback on the matter thus far. He is because of meet the EU’s 26 different nationwide leaders in a while Thursday to resolve on extra sanctions in opposition to Russia.

