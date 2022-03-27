Bell Gardens police search for suspect in rape of 14-year-old

Officers from the Bell Gardens Police Department on Saturday have been trying to find a person suspected of raping a 14-year-old at knifepoint.

The suspect was recognized as Robert Nunez, 42, an area transient, in keeping with Lt. Efren Aguirre.

Police mentioned the sufferer reported the crime late Wednesday. They mentioned the sufferer was coerced right into a storage and tied up by two males earlier than being raped at knifepoint.

On Thursday afternoon, a search warrant was served at a house within the 5800 block of Gage Avenue that resulted within the arrest of one of many suspects, 41-year-old Jaomir Perez. It was not recognized if Perez lived on the dwelling, Aguirre mentioned. Police accused Perez of serving to to tie up the sufferer.

Since then, police have been unable to find Nunez, whom police accused of raping the sufferer.

Nunez was described as 5 foot 7 and weighing 150 kilos, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Authorities mentioned Nunez is taken into account armed and harmful and shouldn’t be approached. Anyone with info is requested to name 911.