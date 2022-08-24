Belle Isle Aquarium Adds Octopus, Needs Help Naming Him

(CBS DETROIT) – The Belle Isle Aquarium welcomes a brand new member to their staff…one with eight legs.

An unnamed octopus makes his debut to the general public and is ready to determine what he’ll be referred to as.

Currently, on the Belle Isle Conservancy Instagram web page, they’re accepting strategies for names that they plan to slender right down to a public ballot.

Aquarium curator Paul Shuert says this octopus is one-year-old and got here to Belle Isle from Vancouver.

Shuert says “Stanley” is among the many hottest title suggestions, because of the Red Wings and their historical past with octopus discovering their means onto the ice.

He says this octopus has been with the aquarium for a few months now, however he’s pleased he may lastly make his public debut.

According to Shuert, octopuses typically dwell three to 5 years.

So, they’ve loads of time to construct a relationship with him and educate him different tips.

