Americas

Belle Isle Park Reopens Giant Slide Friday

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham15 hours ago
31 Less than a minute


(CBS DETROIT) – A six-lane big slide at Belle Isle Park reopens Friday.

The slide will function from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays via Labor Day.

READ MORE: Woodward Dream Cruise Kicks Off This Weekend: What To Know

The value is $1 per journey.

READ MORE: Federal Judge Retains Jurisdiction In Lawsuit Over Enbridge Pipeline

The park says it’s partnering with the Summer Youth Employment Program to show kids to parks “the natural environment through a work cohort and creates a pipeline for all participants to consider natural resource-based careers.”

MORE NEWS: Great Lakes Water Authority Asks Residents Impacted By Main Break To Limit Water Usage

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This materials might not be printed, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.



Source link

Tags
Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham15 hours ago
31 Less than a minute
Photo of Prince Abraham

Prince Abraham

Back to top button