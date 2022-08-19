Belle Isle Park Reopens Giant Slide Friday

(CBS DETROIT) – A six-lane big slide at Belle Isle Park reopens Friday.

The slide will function from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays via Labor Day.

The value is $1 per journey.

The park says it’s partnering with the Summer Youth Employment Program to show kids to parks “the natural environment through a work cohort and creates a pipeline for all participants to consider natural resource-based careers.”

