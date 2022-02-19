Belotti salvages Serie A draw for Torino

Torino captain Andrea Belotti has earned his group a 1-1 Serie A draw at Juventus in a hard-fought Turin derby.

The Italy ahead created area for himself earlier than volleying house Josip Brekalo’s cross from the left within the 62nd minute, cancelling out Matthijs de Ligt’s first-half aim for the house facet.

Juve’s unbeaten run stretched to 12 video games, however Champions League qualification stays unsure for Massimiliano Allegri’s group after their second consecutive draw.

Atalanta are simply three factors behind with two video games in hand. The high 4 qualify for Europe’s premier competitors.

Torino made the higher begin and dominated the primary 10 minutes earlier than Adrien Rabiot had the perfect probability on a counterattack on the different finish. The French midfielder shot simply broad of the far put up when he solely had goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic to beat.

De Ligt then scored within the thirteenth when he beat Milinkovic-Savic with a header on the close to put up from a nook. It was the Dutch defender’s second league aim of the season.

The aim supplied encouragement for Juve to push for extra. Paolo Dybala and Dusan Vlahovic each had probabilities earlier than Belotti tried to drive a response on the different finish. It was Belotti’s first begin since November 28 after recovering from damage.

Dybala went off early within the second half after signalling an issue to the Juve teaching workers after he had tried capturing from round 30 metres. American Weston McKennie got here on for the Argentine star.

The guests remained harmful, nevertheless, and Belotti’s equaliser was deserved.