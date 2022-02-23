Beloved cartoon character Arthur shown all grown up in series finale

Arthur followers have bid a tragic farewell to the beloved youngsters TV present after 25 years on-air – and the final episode confirmed Arthur as an grownup.

Arthur followers have bid a tragic farewell to the beloved youngsters' TV present after 25 years on the air.

And viewers of the favored program have been left shocked by an unrecognisable grown-up Arthur because it was broadcast for the ultimate time this week.

The last episode ‘All Grown Up’ confirmed an grownup Arthur alongside his old-fashioned buddies.

Arthur had change into a graphic novelist together with his first e-book which had the identical title as the primary ever episode of the present.

Head author Peter Okay. Hirsch toldthe LA Times: “The idea occurred to me that this whole series has been something Arthur has created.

“So the suggestion is this has all been his memoir. We thought, ‘Oh, that’s fun. It’s a little meta.’”

On Twitter, one person wrote: “Excuse me while I go cry seeing my childhood end with this scene!”

Another stated: “This truly was the best finale.”

And one added: “All the feelings with this one. Love this show, and the joy it brought.”

Brainy aardvark Arthur and his buddies, together with Buster, Francine, Binky, Muffy and Brain have been longstanding PBS characters.

It turned the longest-running animated collection in American historical past, after making its debut in 1994.

Kathy Waugh, who developed the present from books of the identical title by Marc Brown, broke the information on the Finding DW podcast.

“Arthur is no longer in production. We had our wrap party two days ago,” she informed Jason Szwimer.

Lamenting the choice made by PBS, Kathy added: “I think they made a mistake, and I think Arthur should (come) back and I’m not alone in thinking they made a mistake.”

