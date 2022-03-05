Beloved Taronga Zoo chimpanzee dies

The beloved matriarch of Taronga Zoo’s chimpanzee neighborhood – who was the oldest chimp within the southern hemisphere – has died at age 61.

A Taronga Zoo spokesperson confirmed Spitter, the matriarch of the chimp neighborhood, was humanely euthanised after struggling an acute medical problem.

Spitter was one of many first chimpanzees born on the zoo and the primary to be mother-reared.

She was born on July 1, 1960, to a chimpanzee referred to as Biddy and over the subsequent 40 years turned a grandmother and great-grandmother to many different chimps within the zoo.

Last yr, she turned 61.

“Up until recently, Spitter was still strong of mind and body and remained an integral member of our chimpanzee community, but sadly after suffering an acute medical issue, the difficult decision was made to humanely euthanise her,” a Taronga Zoo spokesperson wrote on the zoo’s Facebook web page.

“Spitter bore witness to some significant changes over the years, changes in her community, its structures, changes to where she has lived as well as the staff who have cared for her.

“Spitter lived a full life and witnessed an array of changes in her 61 years on this earth, reaching an age only a few chimpanzees have reached anywhere in the world.”