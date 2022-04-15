Ben Duckett ton helps Nottinghamshire wriggle out of Glamorgan clutches

Glamorgan 33 for 0 path Nottinghamshire 302 (Duckett 122) by 269 runs

Opener Ben Duckett , a possible candidate for an England recall this summer time, posted his first century since May final yr as Nottinghamshire have been bowled out for 302 on the opening day of their LV= Insurance County Championship match in opposition to Glamorgan at Trent Bridge.

Duckett was dropped on 29, wanted remedy after being struck on the hand and took a blow on the helmet batting on what proved at occasions to be a testing pitch.

He made Glamorgan pay closely for giving him a life, hitting 12 boundaries earlier than he was out for 122, his wicket falling to Australia’s world primary Test batsman, Marnus Labuschagne, making his first look of the season for the Welsh county and taking 2 for 11 bowling seam relatively than his extra ordinary legbreaks.

Skipper Steven Mullaney supplied essentially the most vital assist for Duckett, scoring 44 because the pair added 116 for the fifth wicket, however Glamorgan fought again in opposition to the Division Two favourites to say the final six Nottinghamshire wickets for 44 runs within the remaining session, Michael Neser taking 3 for 56.

Presented with a pitch with greater than a tinge of inexperienced, Glamorgan skipper David Lloyd selected to bowl on successful the toss. Nottinghamshire reached lunch two down for 108.

Haseeb Hameed suffered an unfortunate dismissal, run out on 34 as Glamorgan seamer James Weighell caught out a leg in an try to cease a drive again down the pitch by Duckett and diverted the ball on to the stumps on the non-striker’s finish.

Yet Hameed had given an early probability off Australian fast Neser, which evaded Sam Northeast at second slip. It was Northeast – who spent the latter a part of the 2021 season on mortgage at Trent Bridge – who dropped Duckett on 29 simply earlier than lunch off Lloyd’s medium tempo.

Northeast held one morning probability, giving Neser the wicket of opener Ben Slater for 17 through a simple slip catch.

Joe Clarke, who pulled Lloyd for six, maintained an aggressive Nottinghamshire mindset. On 35, nonetheless, shocked by a ball from Timm van der Gugten that discovered some further bounce, he gloved it on to his stumps.

It was a breakthrough that introduced a second for van der Gugten in his subsequent over, when he noticed Joey Evison dropped at second slip – Northeast once more – however then had him leg earlier than pushing ahead for a duck, having final week made his maiden first-class century in opposition to Sussex.

Almost all the Glamorgan bowlers at occasions gave away simple boundaries. Mullaney, who made a career-best 192 at Hove, picked up the place he left off however was out 10 overs into the ultimate session for 44, caught by Northeast – this time at cowl – as he drove Michael Hogan.

His departure sparking one thing of a collapse as Labuschagne had Tom Moores nicking behind earlier than Liam Patterson-White performed throughout the road in opposition to Hogan and Labuschagne struck once more with a ball that Duckett miscued to present him a easy return catch, Nottinghamshire dropping 4 wickets for 12 runs to be 270 for 8.

Neser bowled Brett Hutton to say the third bowling level for Glamorgan with the second new ball earlier than last-wicket pair James Pattinson and Dane Paterson in some way secured Nottinghamshire secured a 3rd batting level, the Australian former Test quick bowler beginning his third stint with a useful 20 runs earlier than Neser dismissed him through a steepling caught-and-bowled.