Ben Foakes enters unfamiliar territory as England’s first-choice wicketkeeper

Strauss was fulsome in his reward of Foakes when the squad was introduced two weeks in the past. “[He’s] widely acknowledged as the best keeper in the world – certainly one of the top keepers in the world,” he mentioned, “and a very, very good batsman in his own right.” He might solely be eight Tests right into a stop-start worldwide profession however Foakes already has a status to uphold.

Olly Stone has flown to Antigua with the England squad to proceed his rehab from a strass fracture of the decrease again.

Stone, the quick bowler who holds a pace-bowling contract with the ECB, admitted final yr that he had thought-about retiring from the longer codecs resulting from his historical past of great accidents however retains his ambition so as to add to his three Test caps.

Jofra Archer is because of hyperlink up with the squad for the Barbados leg of the tour, having educated with the T20I squad throughout final month’s sequence.

Joe Root addressed the squad on Friday afternoon to debate England’s plans for the sequence within the absence of James Anderson and Stuart Broad.

“It’s definitely a different experience to be going in as No. 1,” Foakes mentioned on Friday, the morning after England arrived in Antigua to arrange for the primary Test scheduled for March 7. “Other than one spell for a couple of games I’ve not really been No. 1, so I’ve not experienced that too much.

“I’d say I’ve devoted my profession to making an attempt to play Test cricket. The T20 stuff is clearly kicking off, however Test cricket has all the time been my ardour, so attending to this degree and performing is 100% what I’ve invested my time in.”

The spell Foakes referenced comprised only two games on England’s most recent Test tour of the Caribbean in early 2019, when he took the gloves in a side that featured Bairstow and Buttler following an impressive debut series in Sri Lanka. But after two defeats and a series tally of 55 runs in four innings – including a couple of freak dismissals – he was dropped for the third Test and did not play again until last year, when he filled in for three Tests in India when Buttler was rested.

“I did not count on it [being dropped] on the time, coming off the again of the Sri Lanka tour,” Foakes said. “Being on cloud 9 from that, I assume it is truthful to say on the time I assumed I would get a barely longer run [but] there was all the time that factor of the steadiness of the facet niggling away.

Like most of England’s batters, Foakes struggled with the bat in India final yr Pankaj Nangia / BCCI

“When you’re new into a team and you’re losing, I guess you are vulnerable. I guess it’s just about trying to make sure you’re performing whenever you get the opportunity. It is international sport. It’s obviously quite a tough environment and things like that do happen, so I completely understand how it could happen but I’m hoping to get a run this time.”

“We’d just finished the game,” Foakes recalled. “We’d been in the field and I stepped on my heel in my socks and I slipped down into the splits. I thought I had cramp, sat down for a bit, tried to move it but couldn’t. I tried to walk on it and it kept collapsing, so I knew it was pretty gone.

“I assume the whole lot hit directly. It was only a bunch of feelings: disappointment at lacking out; you’re feeling a bit responsible that you have let folks down, let team-mates down. You’re determined to be on the market and you then fear if you are going to come again OK. But the rehab group at Surrey have been superb and I really feel my physique is fairly robust now.”

While Foakes’ skill with the gloves sets him apart from England’s other keeping options, he insisted: “I do not simply see myself as a keeper.” With that in mind, his tempo with the bat will be a point of interest: he scored fluently in his maiden series in Sri Lanka but struggled to pace his innings batting down the order on tough pitches in India last year, finishing the series with a strike rate of just 30.

“It’s completely different,” he said. “Obviously with Surrey I bat at No. 5 so I get to simply exit and bat. For England, when you’re batting at No. 7, I feel sure conditions might dictate it’s a must to play a distinct method. I feel one of the best ways to go about it for me is simply play my pure recreation, and if there are conditions the place I have to go outdoors that, then so be it. But not [by] making an attempt to be somebody that I’m not.”