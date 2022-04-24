Ben Foakes faces concussion tests after sickening collision with Jamie Overton

Somerset 337 and 196 for 9 (Abell 53, Banton 52) lead Surrey 308 (Curran 80, Foakes 63, Siddle 6-51) by 225 runs

Ben Foakes was helped off the sector by medical workers after a sickening collision with Jamie Overton and can endure concussion checks forward of the ultimate day of Surrey’s Championship match towards Somerset at The Oval.

Foakes dived to his proper whereas taking a catch to dismiss Tom Banton off Reece Topley’s bowling, whereas Overton dived to his left at first slip and made contact with Foakes’ head together with his proper shoulder.

Sam Curran ran over to have a good time however instantly signalled to the dressing room as Foakes lay on his again and coated his face together with his left arm. Surrey’s medical workers rushed on with a stretcher throughout a ten-minute delay, although Foakes managed to stroll off the sector with assist from Alex Tysoe, the lead physio.

“He’s under observation with the physios,” Azhar Mahmood, Surrey’s assistant coach, mentioned. “Concussion tests are going on and hopefully he’ll be fine tomorrow. It was shoulder to neck. I think there was a cut. There was some blood coming out of his ear but I’m not sure if it was internal or outside.”

Ollie Pope took the gloves for the ultimate hour of the third day. Jamie Smith, who was ignored of this recreation, might come into the facet on Sunday as a concussion alternative relying on the end result of Foakes’ checks.

This was the second time in a 12 months that Foakes has suffered a freak damage at The Oval, after he tore a hamstring whereas slipping in his socks on the dressing-room flooring following a Championship recreation towards Middlesex final May.

With Jonny Bairstow and Jos Buttler rested after their involvement within the IPL, Foakes had been in line to make a house Test debut towards New Zealand. Instead, he was dominated out for 4 months, solely returning to Surrey’s first XI for his or her closing Championship match of the season, a high-scoring draw towards Glamorgan.

The timing of his newest damage shall be a priority to England, with the primary Test of their summer time – once more towards New Zealand – just below six weeks away. Foakes has began the season with 240 runs for twice out throughout three appearances and is the incumbent wicketkeeper after taking the gloves within the Caribbean.

Foakes’ damage appeared to disrupt Surrey’s rhythm as they seemed to limit Somerset of their second innings. Topley had taken three wickets in seven balls – together with that of Banton, their final recognised batter – earlier than the stoppage in play however Surrey went 11.5 overs with out one beneath the floodlights.

But Jack Leach chopped on off Overton earlier than Jordan Clark struck with the ultimate ball of the day, leaving the sport within the stability heading into Sunday. Surrey had been two bowlers down with Curran restricted to fifteen overs within the match by the ECB as he returns to health and James Taylor affected by again spasms, however Overton and Topley sparked a collapse of six wickets for 64 runs late within the day.

Somerset’s lead was 225 heading into the ultimate day thanks largely to an 89-run partnership for the third wicket between Banton and Tom Abell , each of whom made fifties. Abell had managed 109 runs in his final 14 first-class innings heading into this recreation however made 203 for as soon as out within the match, scoring freely and hitting boundaries on either side of the wicket earlier than edging behind off Ryan Patel’s medium tempo.

For Banton, this was a major innings, solely his second of the summer time after lacking the primary two rounds of video games on account of a fractured finger. He began final 12 months opening the batting, then grew to become a specialist No. 7 and completed the season out of the facet after averaging 18.84, however vowed in pre-season that he would “come back as a new player this year” following technical tweaks over the winter.

He was sometimes troubled by Overton, edging his first ball broad of the slip cordon for 4, however dug in for simply over two hours and performed confidently by means of the covers and off his pads. It was notable that he got here in at No. 4, forward of James Hildreth, having loved most of his red-ball success within the center order in his breakthrough season in 2019.

Surrey had been bowled out for 308 quickly after lunch, with Peter Siddle taking 4 of the final 5 wickets to complete with 6 for 51 from his 26 overs in his two hundredth first-class recreation.