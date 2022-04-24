Ben Foakes faces concussion tests after sickening collision with Jamie Overton
Somerset 337 and 196 for 9 (Abell 53, Banton 52) lead Surrey 308 (Curran 80, Foakes 63, Siddle 6-51) by 225 runs
“He’s under observation with the physios,” Azhar Mahmood, Surrey’s assistant coach, mentioned. “Concussion tests are going on and hopefully he’ll be fine tomorrow. It was shoulder to neck. I think there was a cut. There was some blood coming out of his ear but I’m not sure if it was internal or outside.”
This was the second time in a 12 months that Foakes has suffered a freak damage at The Oval, after he tore a hamstring whereas slipping in his socks on the dressing-room flooring following a Championship recreation towards Middlesex final May.
With Jonny Bairstow and Jos Buttler rested after their involvement within the IPL, Foakes had been in line to make a house Test debut towards New Zealand. Instead, he was dominated out for 4 months, solely returning to Surrey’s first XI for his or her closing Championship match of the season, a high-scoring draw towards Glamorgan.
The timing of his newest damage shall be a priority to England, with the primary Test of their summer time – once more towards New Zealand – just below six weeks away. Foakes has began the season with 240 runs for twice out throughout three appearances and is the incumbent wicketkeeper after taking the gloves within the Caribbean.
Foakes’ damage appeared to disrupt Surrey’s rhythm as they seemed to limit Somerset of their second innings. Topley had taken three wickets in seven balls – together with that of Banton, their final recognised batter – earlier than the stoppage in play however Surrey went 11.5 overs with out one beneath the floodlights.
But Jack Leach chopped on off Overton earlier than Jordan Clark struck with the ultimate ball of the day, leaving the sport within the stability heading into Sunday. Surrey had been two bowlers down with Curran restricted to fifteen overs within the match by the ECB as he returns to health and James Taylor affected by again spasms, however Overton and Topley sparked a collapse of six wickets for 64 runs late within the day.
For Banton, this was a major innings, solely his second of the summer time after lacking the primary two rounds of video games on account of a fractured finger. He began final 12 months opening the batting, then grew to become a specialist No. 7 and completed the season out of the facet after averaging 18.84, however vowed in pre-season that he would “come back as a new player this year” following technical tweaks over the winter.
He was sometimes troubled by Overton, edging his first ball broad of the slip cordon for 4, however dug in for simply over two hours and performed confidently by means of the covers and off his pads. It was notable that he got here in at No. 4, forward of James Hildreth, having loved most of his red-ball success within the center order in his breakthrough season in 2019.
In his first look for seven months after a stress fracture of the decrease again, Curran had threatened to make the primary hundred of his skilled profession, scoring fluently and lofting Leach for a straight six, however finally fell 20 runs brief.
Matt Roller is an assistant editor at ESPNcricinfo. @mroller98