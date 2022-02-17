Ben McDermott joins Hampshire for T20 Blast

Hampshire have introduced the signing of Ben McDermott , the Australia batter, for his or her Vitality Blast marketing campaign.

McDermott, 27, has loved a stellar current run of type, ending because the main run-scorer within the 2021-22 Big Bash earlier than notching his maiden worldwide half-century for Australia, within the T20Is collection in opposition to Sri Lanka, final week.

“Ben is an exciting talent and we are really pleased that he’s joining us for the Vitality Blast,” Giles White, Hampshire’s director of cricket, stated. “He had an excellent BBL and his power and ability to clear the ropes make him an excellent fit for us. We are looking forward to seeing him in a Hawks shirt this summer.”

McDermott, the son of former Australia quick bowler Craig, has performed two ODIs and 20 T20Is since first being capped in 2018. In this season’s BBL, he scored 577 runs with a strike price of 153.86 for Hobart Hurricanes, which included back-to-back tons of.

He was as a result of play for Derbyshire within the 2020 Blast however had his contract deferred by the Covid-19 pandemic. He then featured in simply two first-class matches for the county final summer season earlier than being referred to as up for Australia’s excursions of the West Indies and Bangladesh.

McDermott stated: “I am really excited to join the Hawks for this summer’s Vitality Blast. I’m looking forward to joining James Vince and the team at the Ageas Bowl and am hoping I can contribute to a successful T20 campaign.”