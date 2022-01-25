Ben Roberts-Smith defamation trial to resume next week, despite WA border issues

Former soldier Ben Roberts-Smith’s defamation trial over newspaper experiences accusing him of warfare crimes is about to renew in Sydney subsequent week, regardless of Western Australia’s ongoing arduous border posing potential challenges for a number of witnesses in that state.

Mr Roberts-Smith is suing The Age, The Sydney Morning Herald and The Canberra Times over a sequence of articles printed in 2018 that allege his involvement in six illegal killings whereas he served in Afghanistan with Australia’s particular forces in 2012. The embellished soldier, a Victoria Cross recipient, denies any wrongdoing.

Ben Roberts-Smith, pictured exterior the Federal Court final 12 months. Credit:Peter Rae

The trial, which was minimize brief amid Sydney’s Delta outbreak and subsequent lockdown final 12 months, had been as a result of resume in November however was delayed until February due to ongoing border closures in Western Australia and Queensland, which might stop witnesses from returning residence after travelling to Sydney to provide proof.

The choice by Western Australia Premier Mark McGowan final week to additional delay reopening the state’s border amid surging COVID-19 instances within the japanese states poses a brand new problem for the trial, with a number of witnesses who reside in Western Australia among the many first as a result of seem.