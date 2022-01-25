Ben Roberts-Smith defamation trial to resume next week, despite WA border issues
Former soldier Ben Roberts-Smith’s defamation trial over newspaper experiences accusing him of warfare crimes is about to renew in Sydney subsequent week, regardless of Western Australia’s ongoing arduous border posing potential challenges for a number of witnesses in that state.
Mr Roberts-Smith is suing The Age, The Sydney Morning Herald and The Canberra Times over a sequence of articles printed in 2018 that allege his involvement in six illegal killings whereas he served in Afghanistan with Australia’s particular forces in 2012. The embellished soldier, a Victoria Cross recipient, denies any wrongdoing.
The trial, which was minimize brief amid Sydney’s Delta outbreak and subsequent lockdown final 12 months, had been as a result of resume in November however was delayed until February due to ongoing border closures in Western Australia and Queensland, which might stop witnesses from returning residence after travelling to Sydney to provide proof.
The choice by Western Australia Premier Mark McGowan final week to additional delay reopening the state’s border amid surging COVID-19 instances within the japanese states poses a brand new problem for the trial, with a number of witnesses who reside in Western Australia among the many first as a result of seem.
Witnesses subpoenaed to seem have till January 28 to use to be excused from the trial, which is able to re-commence on February 2.
At a case administration listening to on Tuesday, the newspapers’ barrister Nicholas Owens, SC, mentioned 4 of the primary six witnesses he had been planning to name reside in Western Australia. To allow the trial to renew till an answer is discovered, he proposed to reshuffle his checklist: 15 witnesses can be found to seem in Sydney, he mentioned, and listening to them would take an estimated 4 weeks.
Those first 15 will embrace plenty of troopers and Mr Roberts-Smith’s ex-wife, Emma Roberts. The warfare veteran final week lost a legal bid to have Ms Roberts cross-examined over “ill-founded” assertions that she accessed his emails and gave them to the newspapers.
Once the courtroom has heard from the primary 15 witnesses, it’s hoped Western Australia can have relaxed its border; but when not, and witnesses are unwilling to journey to Sydney to provide their proof, the trial might relocate to Western Australia.
Mr Owens mentioned his crew intends to name not less than 9 witnesses primarily based in Western Australia, or – if an application to hear from a soldier given the pseudonym ‘Person 56’ is profitable – 10.
Commonwealth solicitor Christine Ernst suggested the courtroom transferring the trial to Perth would take an estimated 8-12 weeks to rearrange as a result of safety necessities.
