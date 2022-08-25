Cricket

Ben Sears and Matt Henry in New Zealand squad for Chappell-Hadlee ODIs

New Zealand have packed their squad with loads of tempo as they try to wrest the Chappell-Hadlee trophy out of Australia’s fingers subsequent month. In addition to the extra established Lockie Ferguson, they’ve additionally introduced within the 23-year previous Ben Sears, who could nicely make his ODI debut within the three-match collection beginning on September 6.
The situations on supply throughout the Tasman has prompted New Zealand to additional bolster their tempo reserves with Matt Henry, who missed their most up-to-date task within the West Indies with a rib damage. Sears had been his substitute within the squad and he now retains his place, constructing on a profession that started in 2018 with Wellington. He made his New Zealand debut in September 2021 and has loads of admirers throughout the nationwide set-up, together with one of many OG Kiwi speedsters Shane Bond.
“The inclusion of Ben Sears is a nod to the future, and we also think his pace and bounce could be a good option in Australian conditions,” head coach Gary Stead mentioned in an NZC press launch. “It’s great to welcome back Matt as well. He’s been one of our front line one-day bowlers for the past few years and his ICC ODI bowling ranking of six is testament to that.”
New Zealand will nonetheless have the expertise of their previous devoted new-ball pairing with Tim Southee – who made a return to ODIs after a two-year hole earlier this month – and Trent Boult – who stays in rivalry regardless of turning down a central contract – main the best way.
Kane Williamson captains the squad of 15 as he too makes a comeback after lacking the final two matches on a profitable tour of the Caribbean. He has solely performed three ODIs because the finish of the 2019 World Cup because of a mixture of damage and rotation, however, two weeks out from rekindling their largest rivalry, he appeared upbeat and prepared for motion.

“It’s always a huge occasion for the fans, and the team really look forward to it,” Williamson mentioned. “You grow up watching the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy series and remembering the great battles, so to be part of another chapter is pretty special. We know how tough Australia are to beat in their own conditions and we’re looking forward to the challenge.”

Kyle Jamieson (again) and Adam Milne (achilles) weren’t thought-about because of damage. Ish Sodhi, Henry Nicholls and Will Young had been disregarded. Glenn Phillips, who has made three fifty-plus scores in 12 innings, throughout codecs retains his place. With a 360-degree sport and a batting fashion similar to Steven Smith, he has grow to be one thing of an enforcer in New Zealand’s middle order.

“The fact we’re having to leave out players of the calibre of Ish, Henry, and Will shows the increased depth we currently have at our disposal,” Stead mentioned. “Glenn’s a versatile player who can cover most places in the batting order for us – as well as providing a bowling option if needed.”

New Zealand ODI squad: Kane Williamson (capt), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ben Sears, Tim Southee



