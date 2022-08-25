Ben Sears and Matt Henry in New Zealand squad for Chappell-Hadlee ODIs
“It’s always a huge occasion for the fans, and the team really look forward to it,” Williamson mentioned. “You grow up watching the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy series and remembering the great battles, so to be part of another chapter is pretty special. We know how tough Australia are to beat in their own conditions and we’re looking forward to the challenge.”
“The fact we’re having to leave out players of the calibre of Ish, Henry, and Will shows the increased depth we currently have at our disposal,” Stead mentioned. “Glenn’s a versatile player who can cover most places in the batting order for us – as well as providing a bowling option if needed.”
New Zealand ODI squad: Kane Williamson (capt), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ben Sears, Tim Southee