Ben Sears replaces injured Matt Henry in squad for West Indies ODIs





New Zealand quick bowler Matt Henry has been dominated out of the ODI leg of the continuing West Indies tour with a rib damage. Ben Sears has been named as his alternative.

Henry first skilled ache in his left facet throughout coaching final week, in line with an NZC launch, and his situation hadn’t improved since then, prompting the choice to exchange him. He was not a part of the New Zealand taking part in XI for the primary two T20Is towards West Indies, each of which the guests received to clinch the sequence, with the third and ultimate sport scheduled for Sunday. Henry featured in three ODIs towards Ireland in July and picked up 4 wickets, after which he was launched from the squad to play for Kent in county cricket.

Head coach Gary Stead urged that the damage was not “overly serious”, and that New Zealand made the choice to exchange him as a precaution.

“It’s a shame for Matt to have to return home at this point of the tour,” Stead mentioned. “Although the injury is not overly serious, we felt there was a significant risk it would become worse through playing.

“With the upcoming ODI sequence beginning on Wednesday and consisting of three video games over 5 days, we noticed it as prudent to usher in a completely match alternative.”

Sears has performed six T20Is however is but to make his ODI debut. He is the latest in a line of New Zealand quicks who can hit speeds north of 140kph and Stead believes “he’s prepared if known as upon” during the ODIs.

“At 24 years outdated he is an thrilling younger prospect and we just like the tempo and expertise he possesses,” he said. “Matt is on his approach residence as we converse and can start his rehabilitation instantly with a watch to being prepared for the ODI sequence in Australia in early September.”

New Zealand picked a full-strength squad for their white-ball tour of the West Indies, with as many as six senior players including captain Kane Williamson returning after being rested for the tour of Europe.

Sears is expected to arrive in Jamaica on Sunday and will fly with the squad to Barbados on Monday. The three-match ODI series against West Indies begins on August 17 in Bridgetown.

After returning residence following the third ODI on August 21, New Zealand will depart for Australia on September 2 for 3 ODIs to be performed from September 6 to 11.





