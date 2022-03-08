Ben Simmons set for Nets bench at 76ers

Ben Simmons will return to the location the place he toiled for 275 profession NBA video games – however he’ll solely be a spectator on the opposing bench.

The Athletic reported on Monday that Simmons will journey along with his new workforce, the Brooklyn Nets, however will not play on Thursday night time in opposition to the Philadelphia 76ers.

It would be the Australian’s first look at Wells Fargo Center since June 2021 when he and his then-Sixers teammates misplaced in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semi-finals to the Atlanta Hawks.

It all unravelled from there for the three-time All-Star.

The Nets acquired Simmons and others on the February 10 deadline, sending James Harden to the Sixers.

Simmons has but to make his debut with the Nets, who’re reportedly concentrating on March 15 at Orlando as his potential return to the court docket.

Simmons had 4 excellent seasons with Philadelphia, averaging 15.9 factors, 8.1 rebounds and seven.7 assists.