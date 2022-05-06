ben stokes: Ben Stokes smashes County Championship record 17 sixes in an innings | Cricket News – Times of India

17 SIXES and Stokes now holds the file for probably the most sixes in a #CountyChampionship innings 🔥#ForTheNorth https://t.co/fF2tRoIGMZ — Durham Cricket (@DurhamCricket) 1651841569000

Ben Stokes livened up the County Championship per week after being appointed England’s new Test captain when he smashed 161 off 88 balls for Durham towards Worcestershire on Friday in an innings that included a file 17 sixes.The file for many sixes in a County Championship innings was beforehand shared by Andrew Symonds and Graham Napier, who each hit 16 in 1995 and 2011, respectively.

Stokes, who took over from Joe Root as England captain, notched up his ton in simply 64 deliveries with an enormous six that sailed into the stands.

The all-rounder bludgeoned 18-year-old Josh Baker for 34 runs in an over which included 5 sixes and a boundary — the second time in his county profession he had cleared the rope in 5 consecutive deliveries.

He was ultimately caught within the deep going for his 18th six, discovering the fielder a few metres contained in the rope. Durham posted 580-6 earlier than they declared.

Stokes will begin his stint as check captain when New Zealand tour England subsequent month.