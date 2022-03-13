Ben Stokes, Jack Leach cause Windies to wobble in 286-run chase

Tea West Indies 375 and 65 for 3 want one other 221 runs to beat England 311 and 349 for six dec (Crawley 121, Root 109)

Ben Stokes and Jack Leach made the breakthroughs for England after Kraigg Brathwaite and John Campbell had posted their second half-century stand of the match, as West Indies wobbled after a promising begin in the direction of their victory goal of 286, following Joe Root’s pre-lunch declaration on the ultimate day of the primary Test in Antigua.

With a minimal of 38 overs to be bowled within the elongated ultimate session of the match, West Indies went to tea at 65 for 3, needing an unlikely 221 runs for victory towards an assault that has been shorn of the companies of its quickest bowler, Mark Wood. After withdrawing from the assault earlier than lunch on day three, Wood’s future on the tour is now in critical doubt after he reported “acute pain” in his injured proper elbow throughout a nets session earlier than the beginning of play.

The probability of forcing victory on an unforgiving floor on the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium was slim even earlier than Wood’s standing was recognized, however in including an extra 132 runs in 25 overs of an prolonged morning session, the proof from the day’s outset was that England all the time supposed to have a dart at West Indies’ brittle batting within the ultimate two classes.

After resuming on their in a single day 217 for 1 – a lead of 153 – England misplaced their centurion Zak Crawley early on, however Root constructed on his in a single day 84 to succeed in a twenty fourth Test hundred of his personal, and first of 2022. Alongside him, Dan Lawrence, filling Root’s former No. 4 berth, blazed his option to a forceful innings of 37 from 36 balls, in an apparent assertion of England’s intentions.

A mid-morning collapse of 4 for 19 revived a number of reminiscences of England’s newer batting meltdowns, however when Root referred to as his group in with 22 minutes to go earlier than lunch, West Indies have been required to see off a tough four-over spell – which Brathwaite and Campbell did with few alarms – earlier than setting their platform for a possible sprint-finish within the contest’s closing phases.

Joe Root introduced up his twenty fourth Test century Associated Press

The pair negotiated the brand new ball with contrasting poise. Despite Campbell’s dashing popularity, he was by a distance the least fluent of the openers, and was particularly troubled by the left-arm spin of Leach, entrusted with the brand new ball. Campbell had inched alongside to 1 from 19 balls when he was dropped off a skied vanguard by Crawley, working again from slip, and the solitary boundary of his innings – a gorgeous drive by way of the covers off Leach – got here one ball after he had skimmed a much less convincing hack over the pinnacle of Stokes at mid-off.

At the opposite finish, Brathwaite discovered a snug stability between stickability and intent to set West Indies’ tempo with an innings of 33 from 82 balls. He had one atrocious brain-fade, a wild swipe throughout the road as Leach straightened a size ball over his bails, however made amends in the identical over with a relaxed clip by way of midwicket for the third 4 of his innings.

Soon afterwards, nonetheless, Stokes made the breakthrough – and virtually inevitably, given his first-innings exertions. Stokes had been held again till the twenty fourth over, ostensibly ready till the ball was able to reverse-swing, and along with his seventh supply, he skidded a full-length nipbacker into Brathwaite’s shin, to ship him on his manner for 33 from 82 balls.

One over later, Leach lastly acquired some reward for a disciplined, probing spell, as Campbell’s luck ran out. Needing to up his personal tempo now that the captain was gone, Campbell gave Leach the cost however scudded a flat drive in the direction of Craig Overton at mid-off, who swallowed the possibility comfortably above his head to depart West Indies in a little bit of strife on 59 for two.

Thereafter England have been in a position to flip the screw, as West Indies’ focussed on regrouping. With Stokes and Leach in harness, the brand new males Shamarh Brooks and Nkrumah Bonner, the first-innings centurion, have been restricted to 2 runs within the house of six overs earlier than, with tea looming, Brooks swept Leach for a pressure-relieving 4, solely to succumb to his very subsequent ball, courtesy of a pointy take from Crawley at slip.