Ben Stokes, Joe Root set to return to action in County Championship

Joe Root and Ben Stokes , England’s previous and current Test captains, will each return to motion for the primary time this season within the newest spherical of LV= County Championship matches on Thursday.

Root, who stood down last month throughout an prolonged break following England’s collection loss within the Caribbean, has been named in a 14-man squad for Yorkshire’s journey to Essex, the place he’s set to come back up in opposition to his personal predecessor as Test captain, Alastair Cook, in addition to Essex’s attack-leading spinner, Simon Harmer – a participant he can count on to face once more at Test degree this summer time following Harmer’s profitable return to the South Africa set-up.

Stokes, in the meantime, has been named in Durham’s squad for his or her journey to face Worcestershire at New Road, having sat out the opening rounds of the season whereas managing a knee harm that he aggravated whereas bowling 99 overs through the three Tests in opposition to West Indies – the heaviest workload amongst England’s seamers.

He was formally unveiled as England’s 81st Test captain throughout a spherical of media interviews at Chester-le-Street on Tuesday, throughout which he confirmed that he would lean on Root’s assist as he will get to grips along with his new duties.

“Joe will be a senior player, he is a senior player in this group, and he always will be going forward,” Stokes mentioned. “He will always be someone that I look to for advice, he’ll always be someone that players will turn to and look to for advice as well, because he’s captained the team for six years so it’d be stupid not to consider him as someone to go and ask for advice from.”

Root himself returned to coaching final week, linking up with Yorkshire’s new batting coach, Ali Maiden, at Headingley throughout Yorkshire’s final house Championship recreation in opposition to Kent. After thriving with the bat within the Caribbean, with centuries in every of the 2 drawn Tests in Antigua and Barbados, Root could discover Essex’s circumstances equally conducive to run-scoring after a pair of stalemates to open the season at Chelmsford.

Maiden, who joined the membership in February as an assistant to the brand new head coach, Ottis Gibson, instructed Yorkshire’s membership web site that he was already relishing the prospect to work with Root, a person who was final month named as Wisden’s Leading Cricketer within the World for 2021, following his immense haul of 1708 runs at 61.00 in 15 Tests.

“I had one session with Joe last week, and he was amazing really,” Maiden mentioned. “I threw at him for an hour and we chatted about his batting. Then we had a competition, which he set, and the loser had to make a brew for the other person.

“It was first to 10. If he will get one fallacious or miscues one, I get some extent. If he executes his shot accurately, he will get the purpose. He smashed me. I misplaced, and we sat collectively for about an hour once more and chatted about batting. He was improbable and simply as smitten by it as I used to be. He’s a legendary bloke and a legendary participant.”

Root’s mindset will nevertheless be under close scrutiny in the wake of his England resignation, which came after he had indicated a willingness to carry on in the role, in spite of a run of results – one win in 17 Tests – that has left England with their lowest ICC rating since 1995

His support for his friend, Stokes, will be unequivocal, however. After the appointment was confirmed, Root tweeted a picture of the pair in a post-match embrace, with the message: “Always received one another’s backs. Congratulations mate, I’ll be proper with you each step of the best way.”

Yorkshire are set to be without their international pair of fast bowlers, Pakistan’s Haris Rauf – who sustained a niggle during the Kent fixture – and Matt Fisher, who debuted in the Caribbean but has been sidelined for four weeks with a stress reaction in his back. Essex, meanwhile, will once again be missing Dan Lawrence following his hamstring strain.

Neither James Anderson nor Saqib Mahmood will feature this week for Lancashire, as they take on Warwickshire at Emirates Old Trafford. Anderson is rested after back-to-back games while Mahmood is undergoing treatment after a shoulder injury he suffered over the winter. Chris Woakes might return next week after injury, but Ben Foakes is back for Surrey after missing the draw in Bristol with a minor back injury.