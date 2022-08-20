Sports
Ben Stokes says England can recover from South Africa thrashing | Cricket News – Times of India
LONDON: England captain Ben Stokes stated his aspect “can’t be great every day” following a crushing defeat by a “relentless” South Africa within the first Test at Lord’s.
The Proteas wanted fewer than three days’ play to finish an innings and 12-run win, with England bowled out for simply 149 earlier than tea on Friday after a meagre 165 of their first innings.
This was England’s first defeat below a brand new management duo of Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum following a run of only one win in 17 Tests that signalled the tip of Joe Root‘s captaincy.
England had gained all 4 of their earlier Tests since Stokes and former New Zealand captain McCullum took up their positions.
The victories have been notable for his or her attacking batting within the fourth innings, together with an excellent run chase of 378 to beat India at Edgbaston final month.
Stokes insisted England had no intention of retreating into their shell within the second Test towards South Africa at Old Trafford beginning Thursday, the place they may look to degree the three-match sequence.
“We’ve got a certain way we want to play,” he stated. “We know we can be an incredibly hard team to play against if we execute that, hard to beat.
“We cannot be nice day by day. This week was simply off for us. But we’re not going to carry on to it for too lengthy and carry any baggage to Manchester,” the all-rounder added.
England’s approach has been dubbed ‘Bazball’ in honour of McCullum’s nickname, although the coach is not a fan of the term.
Stokes was adamant England, repeatedly undone by South Africa fast bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje at Lord’s, were about more than playing ‘gung-ho’ cricket regardless of the match situation.
“Not solely can we talk about wanting to place stress on to the opposition, however there are going to be occasions when we have to take in that stress,” the skipper said.
“I felt we have been absorbing plenty of stress this week due to how South Africa bowled — particularly these spells from Nortje and Rabada on day one.
“When we do have to absorb, we try to do it in a positive way, but the way they bowled… they were just relentless.
“You have to carry your arms up typically. When you are enjoying worldwide sport, some days they (the opposition) are going to be higher than you, which is okay.”
