Ben Stokes smashes record-breaking 17 sixes on return to County Championship

Ben Stokes marked his first first-class innings since being appointed England captain with a wide ranging innings of 161 from 88 balls for Durham against Worcestershire at New Road, together with 5 sixes in an over, and 17 all informed – a brand new file for county cricket. Here’s how ESPNcricinfo recorded his return to motion.

98.6

Gibbon to Stokes, FOUR, full face of the bat, punched clear via the covers to open Stokes’ account

101.2

Leach to Stokes, FOUR, around the wicket, outdoors off, and bludgeoned laborious and straight, nearly via Leach’s outstretched proper hand as Stokes heaves via the size ball

107.1

Barnard to Stokes, SIX, that is simply dismissively large! A stand-and-deliver swing via the road, pinging out of the screws excessive over vast long-on

107.2

Barnard to Stokes, FOUR, again of a size, on the pads, flicked up and over sq. leg

108.1

Finch to Stokes, SIX, a stride to satisfy the size ball outdoors off, and monstered excessive over long-off! I feel he is obtained his eye in now…

109.1

Barnard to Stokes, SIX, leg-sided, and that is flat and violent, picked up with murderous energy off the pads, clear via vast long-on!

111.2

Barnard to Stokes, FOUR, outdoors off, and panned via the covers, not till that successful stroke at Headingley, a full unleashing of the levers via the vast line

111.3

Barnard to Stokes, (no ball) FOUR, two in two balls, again of a size from around the wicket, and dispatched via midwicket with a strong swing

112.1

Finch to Stokes, SIX, kneels right into a lofted drive, inside-out, and excessive and mighty over further cowl!

Ben Stokes made a 47-ball fifty … after which minimize free•Getty Images

113.2

Leach to Stokes, FOUR, an excessive amount of width, walloped with a free swing of the blade via the covers

115.4

Leach to Stokes, SIX, sits again within the crease, picks up the not-terribly-short size, and piledrives it over long-on as soon as extra!

116.1

Baker to Stokes, SIX, blasted again over the bowler’s head, clearing the entrance canine and it clangs off the seating!

116.2

Baker to Stokes, SIX, around the wicket, into Stokes’ arc on the pads, and hoisted over deep midwicket!

116.3

Baker to Stokes, SIX, improvises as Baker fires it in flatter outdoors off, and launches down the bottom over long-off

116.4

Baker to Stokes, SIX, pongoed over the ropes as soon as extra… now that is getting attention-grabbing…

116.5

Baker to Stokes, SIX, leans again, and battered violently over long-on, and Stokes reaches his hundred, although that is not the story of this over…

116.6

Baker to Stokes, FOUR, around the wicket… hacked down the bottom… but it surely’s solely a 4! It travelled laborious and flat, however Stokes thumps his pad in annoyance!

117.5

Leach to Stokes, SIX, pirouettes right into a pull, down the monitor, nearly pulling himself off his toes within the course of! Another six, via midwicket

117.6

Leach to Stokes, SIX, splatted over vast long-on, a fuller size into the pads, and deposited with disdain! Seven sixes and a 4 in eight balls!

119.5

Leach to Stokes, SIX, banged briefly, and Stokes swings into one other lusty pull! It’s a courageous effort on the sting of the rope at sq. leg, however the ball plops into the pile of covers behind the rope!

119.6

Leach to Stokes, SIX, mashed excessive and laborious down the bottom! A golf swing via the road, and bouncing again off the sightscreen!

121.1

Gibbon to Stokes, SIX, bludgeoned off a very good size, throughout the road and excessive over deep midwicket! One extra to equal Symonds’ sixes file

122.1

Barnard to Stokes, FOUR, gallops down the monitor, one other dismissive battering via the covers, and Stokes is a blow away from 150 earlier than lunch!

123.1

Gibbon to Stokes, SIX, smashes the primary ball again over the bowler’s head! Sixteen sixes equals the file held by Symonds and Napier, and brings up his 150.

124.6

D’Oliveira to Stokes, SIX, large! Unfurls the levers, out of the blockhole, excessive over the bowler’s head, and that is the file! 17 sixes in a county innings!

126.5

D’Oliveira to Stokes, OUT, one other large hack to the leg facet, however this time he cannot join completely, and the enjoyable is over! A surprising show from England’s new captain ends with a well-judged take from Haynes, two metres in from the rope

BA Stokes c Haynes b D’Oliveira 161 (126m 88b 8×4 17×6) SR: 182.95