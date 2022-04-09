Benches clear after Francisco Lindor hit in the face, Mets go on to beat Nationals

WASHINGTON — A benches-clearing interruption after Mets star Francisco Lindor was hit by a pitch overshadowed Max Scherzer’s return to Nationals Park even because the three-time Cy Young Award winner pitched New York to a 7-3 victory over Washington on Friday night time.

On a night that started with a 14-minute delay as a result of the stadium lights weren’t working and sputtered to an finish with a 38-minute rain delay within the prime of the ninth, Scherzer (1-0) allowed three runs and three hits in six innings in his debut for the Mets.

The right-hander was greeted by a standing ovation throughout his warmup tosses, then walked one, struck out six and gave up a two-run homer to former teammate Josh Bell that made it 3-all within the fourth. Scherzer — signed by New York to a $130 million, three-year deal — knew it was gone instantly, spinning round on the mound as quickly as Bell made contact.

Back within the second inning, considered one of Scherzer’s pitches plunked Bell. That adopted three events throughout New York’s 5-1 win on opening day Thursday when a Mets batter was struck – James McCann was hit twice, and Pete Alonso left with a bloody lip within the ninth.

So when Washington reliever Steve Cishek’s second pitch caught Lindor within the jaw within the fifth inning Friday, Mets supervisor Buck Showalter led the cost, cursing as he headed to the sector. Mets and Nationals gamers and coaches met on the grass between house and third base.

X-rays on Lindor’s jaw got here again unfavorable, and he cleared a concussion take a look at.

Cishek had simply changed starter Josiah Gray (0-1) – who arrived in Washington within the commerce that despatched Scherzer to the Los Angeles Dodgers eventually July’s commerce deadline – after the Mets had taken a 4-3 lead. Lindor squared to bunt, and Cishek’s second pitch was excessive and inside. Cishek and Nationals third base coach Gary DiSarcina had been ejected.

New York’s highlights on the plate included Jeff McNeil homering on his thirtieth birthday – he additionally went deep on his twenty ninth – Starling Marte’s three RBIs and designated hitter Robinson Canó’s two-run single.

Gray allowed 4 runs and eight hits in four-plus innings.

Scherzer tweaked his proper hamstring late in spring coaching, creating uncertainty about when he would pitch. Nationals leadoff hitter César Hernández opened the sport with a bunt, and Scherzer made the play and not using a hitch.

Hours earlier than, Scherzer was the second participant off a workforce bus that arrived at 3:50 p.m. When a gate was raised and the automobile pulled up close to the house clubhouse, he stepped down and, palms shoved into the pockets of a blue jacket, walked briskly down a hallway towards the visiting workforce’s digs.

Even although he was with Washington for six 1/2 years and helped it win the 2019 World Series, the present roster is unfamiliar: General supervisor Mike Rizzo started rebuilding alongside the way in which to a second straight last-place end final season.

“He’s a big part of our past. I’ve got a long history with him and I love him. One of the great Nationals of all-time,” Rizzo stated, “but tonight he’s a Met, and we’re going to try and beat him.”

They did not, and by the tip, after an introduced crowd of 25,677 had dwindled to dozens, shouts of “Let’s go, Mets!” rang out from followers bunched close to the visiting dugout.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mets: CF Brandon Nimmo had two hits, together with a triple, a day after sitting out due to a stiff neck.

Nationals: Rizzo declined to supply a timeline for when RHP Stephen Strasburg (thoracic outlet syndrome surgical procedure final yr) is perhaps able to pitch.

UP NEXT:

RHP Chris Bassitt makes his first begin for the Mets; he arrived from the Athletics in a commerce lower than a month in the past. The Nationals begin RHP Joan Adon, whose main league debut got here within the regular-season finale on Oct. 3.