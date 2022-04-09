Bencic upsets Badosa to reach WTA semis

Belinda Bencic has rallied to beat second-seeded Paula Badosa 2-6 7-6 (7-2) 6-4 and attain the semi-finals of the Credit One Charleston Open.

No.4 Ons Jabeur additionally reached the ultimate 4 within the season’s opening clay-court occasion, beating Anhelina Kalinina 6-3 6-2.

Badosa, of Spain, was up a set and 4-2 within the second when Swiss Bencic discovered her rhythm.

Bencic took a 5-4 lead and held on to pressure the tiebreaker. She took management there, profitable 5 of the ultimate six factors to tie up the match.

The ultimate set was tied at four-all when Bencic, who received Olympic gold in singles at Tokyo final summer season, took management for good.

She hit a service winner to arrange match level then celebrated when Babosa’s ultimate shot went into the online. It was Bencic’s first win over the world’s third-ranked participant in 4 tries.

“I felt very uncomfortable the first set and a half,” Bencic mentioned. “I was just trying to hang on to my service games with the wind. I felt like I needed to get my game together and make it harder for her.”

Bencic did that when it mattered most.

“I really had nothing to lose,” mentioned Bencic, ranked twenty first on the earth.

It’s the second journey to the semi-finals right here for Bencic, the tenth seed. The first got here in her preliminary look on the season-opening clay-court match in 2014.

Bencic will now meet the winner between Magda Linette and Ekaterina Alexandrova.

Jabeur, of Tunisia, had little hassle advancing into the semis for the second straight 12 months.

She really had two robust weeks in Charleston in 2021 along with her semi-final run at this match, then a visit to the finals every week later at a second clay-court occasion at this facility the place she was overwhelmed by Australian Astra Sharma in three units.

Jabeur seems simply as snug and assured this time round.

She hasn’t misplaced a set in three matches right here, profitable all of them by 6-3 6-2 scores. She’s been on court docket a complete of three hours, 17 minutes.

Jabeur will now face the winner of Americans CoCo Vandeweghe and Amanda Anisimova.