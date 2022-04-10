Bengal Killings: CBI Files Case Against 10 In Trinamool Leader’s Murder

Birbhum killings case: The CBI visited Rampurhat police station in the course of the day, an official stated. (File)

Rampurhat (West Bengal):

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday registered an FIR in opposition to 10 individuals in reference to the homicide of Trinamool Congress chief Bhadu Shiekh, which apparently led to the killing of 9 individuals in West Bengal’s Birbhum district, a senior official stated.

Among these named within the FIR are Palash Shiekh, Sanju Shiekh, Sona Shiekh and Choto Shiekh — who’ve been arrested, he stated.

The case was filed beneath IPC sections 302 (homicide) and 120B (prison conspiracy), and related sections of the Explosive Substances Act.

The CBI visited Rampurhat police station in the course of the day, and picked up the case diary and paperwork linked to Bhadhu Shiekh’s homicide investigation, the official stated.

“The CBI officers spoke to the police personnel there. They also spoke to witnesses of the murder and took stock of the situation,” he stated.

CBI officers additionally visited Bogtui Mor the place Bhadu was killed, he added.

The CBI took over the investigation of homicide from the police, following an order of the Calcutta High Court.

Bhadu’s homicide is believed to have led to the killing of 9 individuals on March 21 in Bogtui village. The 9 individuals, together with two youngsters, died of burn accidents after their homes have been allegedly firebombed.

