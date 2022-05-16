Bengali TV actress Pallavi Dey passes away : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama

Popular Bengali TV actress Pallavi Dey handed away early this morning. The actress was discovered hanging at her residence located within the Garfa space of Kolkata on Sunday morning. Reports counsel that the Bengal police instantly jumped into the case as a result of it was an unnatural dying and began their investigation a day in the past.

Bengali TV actress Pallavi Dey passes away

If these stories must be believed, the police have claimed the explanation to be suicide after their preliminary investigation. A put up mortem is predicted to be carried out on her physique since she was discovered hanging from a ceiling fan at her residence. While the police have submitted the outcomes of their preliminary investigations, mother and father of the actress have allegedly said their suspicion of foul play. However no additional particulars of her dying have been revealed.

The actress was in a live-in relationship with boyfriend Shagnik Chakraborthy. Reports have it that the woman’s mother and father refuse to consider that she dedicated suicide. Considering the circumstances, her boyfriend Shagnik too was investigated within the case however as of now, the police have maintained that the case is nothing greater than a suicide.

On the opposite hand, Shagnik’s mom had spoken to Times Of India, whereby she did conform to the truth that they had been in a live-in but in addition added that she isn’t conscious of any main issues between the couple. In truth, one of many crewmembers who’s working with the actress on the continuing present Mon Mane Na additionally spoke to them the place they added that she shot together with her solely two days in the past and that nothing appeared off about her.

After that includes in well-liked reveals like Ami Sirajer Begum and Resham Jhanpi, the actress was appreciated for her position in Mon Mane Na.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for contemporary Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies replace, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and keep up to date with newest hindi motion pictures solely on Bollywood Hungama.