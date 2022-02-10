Bengals’ Joe Burrow has put his knee injury behind him

Fourteen months in the past, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was in Los Angeles to get reconstructive surgical procedure on his left knee. Now, he returns as a Super Bowl quarterback.

Burrow has made a exceptional restoration from the knee damage that ended his rookie season after 10 video games. He has come again and gotten increasingly more snug on the knee, one thing that was clear within the Bengals’ win over the Chiefs within the AFC Championship recreation. He confirmed his capacity to increase performs and scramble in that recreation. Burrow ran 5 instances for 25 yards and ran for 4 first downs.

“It’s night and day from the first half of the season,” Burrow mentioned. “I wasn’t really able to do any of that the first half. I’ve really started to come into my own in that sense, making plays, extending plays. That’s something I’ve always been able to do, and I’m starting to finally feel like myself and able to pull out of some of those tackles when defensive players have me wrapped up in the pocket, and I’m starting to be able to get out of those situations and make some plays.”

Joe Burrow has been capable of run following his knee surgical procedure final season. USA TODAY Sports

As Burrow has gotten extra snug, it has added one other dimension to the Bengals’ offense. He led the league with 10.7 yards per try when extending performs and had six landing passes thrown on the run, per NFL NextGen stats.

“I think it got more comfortable closer to the bye and we started to say, ‘OK, he looks like he’s back 100 percent,’ ” Bengals coach Zac Taylor mentioned. “It’s hard to ever guess how far along he is, but we could see his confidence growing and his movement skills and certainly this back half of the season he looks like the guy that played for us last year pre-injury.”

The return to Los Angeles is an fascinating footnote to Super Bowl LVI for Burrow. Rams group doctor Neal ElAttrache was Burrow’s surgeon 14 months in the past. Now, he can be on the opposite sideline.

ElAttrache could also be watching Burrow run on the Rams with that surgically repaired knee.

“His ability to extend plays, go off-script, do anything that involves moving the pocket and moving the landmarks for the receivers and let those guys go create has generated a number of explosive plays and first downs over the course of the year,” Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan mentioned. “He’s got a great natural feel for moving the pocket. It’s a huge part of playing quarterback in the NFL these days. Guys have to be able to do that. He does it as good as anybody else.”