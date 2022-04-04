Bengaluru Or Hyderabad? “Challenge Accepted,” Say Duelling Politicians

DK Shivakumar (left) and KTR featured in a Twitter alternate over Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

Twitter wakened on Monday to a pleasant joust between Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao and Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar over the crown of India’s prime metropolis for tech entrepreneurs with the divisive controversy surrounding Halal meat and the hijab making a cameo.

Picking up on a reply by Mr Rao, or KTR as he’s popularly recognized, to Housing.com and Khatabook founder Ravish Naresh’s grievance about infrastructure in Bengaluru, Mr Shivakumar mentioned the Congress would restore the IT metropolis’s glory as soon as it involves energy.

Pack your luggage & transfer to Hyderabad! We have higher bodily infrastructure & equally good social infrastructure. Our airport is 1 of the very best & getting in & out of metropolis is a breeze More importantly our Govt’s focus is on 3 i Mantra; innovation, infrastructure & inclusive development https://t.co/RPVALrl0QB — KTR (@KTRTRS) March 31, 2022

.@ktrtrs, my good friend, I settle for your problem. By the top of 2023, with Congress again in energy in Karnataka, we are going to restore the glory of Bengaluru as India’s greatest metropolis. https://t.co/HFn8cQIlGS — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) April 4, 2022

Dear @DKShivakumar Anna, I do not know a lot about politics of Karnataka & who will win however problem accepted???? Let Hyderabad & Bengaluru compete healthily on creating jobs for our kids & prosperity for our nice nation Let’s deal with infra, IT&BT, not on Halal & Hijab https://t.co/efUkIzKemT — KTR (@KTRTRS) April 4, 2022

BJP-ruled Karnataka, residence to IT and startup hub Bengaluru, has been more and more within the information recently for rising right-wing spiritual activism that the opposition says has focused Muslims for all the pieces from what they put on, eat and the place they commerce.

Christian teams have additionally come beneath assault within the state over accusations of compelled spiritual conversion – allegations that haven’t been backed by information regardless of questions raised by the opposition and activists.

Last week, in the midst of a row over a name by right-wing teams to ban Muslim merchants from temple festivals, Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar Shaw urged Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to “resolve the growing religious divide” within the state, warning that if the tech sector turns into communal it can “destroy” India’s international management in it.

A rattled BJP accused her of expressing a “politically-coloured opinion”.

Counted among the many prime centres for the expertise trade within the Asia Pacific, Telangana’s Hyderabad and Karnataka’s Bengaluru have nursed a legendary rivalry to attract companies and expertise, providing huge incentives and sources to the sector.