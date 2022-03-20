Bengaluru Pitch Used For 2nd India vs Sri Lanka Test Rated As “Below Average” | Cricket News

The pitch on the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, which was used for the 2nd Test match between India and Sri Lanka, has been rated “below average” by match referee Javagal Srinath, the International Cricket Council (ICC) knowledgeable by means of a press launch. The venue has obtained one demerit level beneath the ICC Pitch and Outfield Monitoring Process.

“The pitch offered a lot of turn on the first day itself and though it improved with every session, in my view, it was not an even contest between bat and ball,” Srinath stated. The report has been forwarded to the Board of Control for Cricket in India, the discharge said.

India gained the second Test by 238 runs to take the two-match series 2-0 on Monday in Bengaluru. The Rohit Sharma-led aspect began Day 3 of the pink-ball day-night Test needing 9 wickets they usually acquired that inside a session and a half to increase their dominance on residence soil. Ravichandran Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah have been the celebs of the present for India. The off-spinner picked up 4 wickets and also went past Dale Steyn within the highest wicket-takers’ checklist to guide India’s cost. Bumrah alternatively, returned with three wickets to again his five-wicket haul within the first innings. For Sri Lanka, captain Dimuth Karunaratne performed a superb knock, scoring his 14th Test ton whereas Kusal Mendis slammed a breezy half-century. But it wasn’t sufficient as India bowled them out for 208 within the second innings to finish the sequence sweep. The hosts had gained the primary Test by an innings and 222 runs.

Shreyas Iyer was declared the Player of The Match for his twin half-centuries on a pitch that had a whole lot of assist for the spinners and was in no way straightforward for batting. India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was named as Player of The Series for his impactful performances with the bat and warranted protecting behind the stumps.