The West African state of Benin, which is threatened by the unfold of jihadist violence from the Sahel, has suffered round 20 assaults, in keeping with the primary official tally of those assaults.

The nation borders Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso, the place a years-long jihadist marketing campaign has claimed hundreds of lives and pushed greater than two million individuals from their houses.

A posting Thursday on the federal government web site stated, “Nearly 20 or so attacks by armed groups against Benin, and the army has buried around 10 of its soldiers.”

The report was an account of a ceremony within the capital Cotonou for 5 servicemen killed in an assault within the north final month.

“There is no longer any doubt, Benin is at war against terrorism,” Vice President Mariam Chabi Talata advised the ceremony, though the report made no point out of the time period jihadist.

In one other assault this month in northern Togo, eight troopers and 15 attackers died in what the Lome authorities known as the nation’s first lethal “terrorist” assault.

Benin’s first identified deadly assault was final December, through which two troopers had been killed close to the troubled frontier with Burkina.

The authorities responded by saying elevated navy deployment within the north to guard the border.

Armed incursions by jihadists linked to Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State (IS) organisation from troubled Sahel nations have additionally affected Ghana and Ivory Coast, strengthening fears of a southwards push from the Sahel in the direction of the Gulf of Guinea.

