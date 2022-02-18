Bentley invests in 3D printing to produce new components

Bentley introduced an funding of £3 million funding in its 3D printing facility printed car elements and degree up personalisation in buyer vehicles.

In the manufacturing course of, the AM methods convert 3D CAD fashions into bodily elements and Bentley claims it has been recognised as one of many quickest creating applied sciences on the earth. The firm’s analysis and improvement staff has already recognized all kinds of things to print, that embody on-the-job assisted instruments for manufacturing colleagues, resembling light-weight sanding blocks for the model’s woodshop.

This know-how has been utilized to create bodily elements of a number of prototypes of Bentley. These embody full-scale powertrain fashions in addition to aerodynamic wind tunnel fashions. Bentley additionally talked about the superior methods have been used to provide elements for the record-breaking fashions that have been pushed within the demanding Pikes Peak Challenge in America.

Bentley’s Member of the Board for Manufacturing Peter Bosch stated the corporate’s strategy to additive manufacturing and the ability will shortly grow to be a cornerstone of the model’s ‘Dream Factory’ ambitions. “One of the important thing advantages is that it’s effectivity led, reducing down on the associated fee and complexity of a myriad of jobs,” he added.

Bosch additionally stated this newest funding has a major affect on the automaker’s colleagues because it helps them to create superior assisted instruments for steady enchancment all through manufacturing processes. “As we glance to the longer term, there actually is large potential to the place this superior know-how can progress, together with having a higher skill to personalise elements for our clients and additional enhancing the individualisation programme supplied on each automotive,” Bosch additional added.

