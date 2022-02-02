Berejiklian’s mistrust of PM mirrors the public attitude

I can’t assist considering of Morrison as an African buffalo about to be ostracised from his herd. The lions are circling as he flails away, attempting to combat one other day. It’s a brutal recreation. Rob Mills, Riverview Why the fuss? Politics has all the time had greater than its justifiable share of “psychos” with selective reminiscences who detest one another. Michael Costello, Ashfield My in depth analysis has now satisfied me that selections within the coming elections, federal and NSW, might be made by deciding on the lesser of two evils. Aidan Cuddington, Umina Beach Too a lot injury completed to convey metropolis again to life Unfortunately, central Sydney has been rendered not that a lot enjoyable anymore (“Plan to breathe life into ailing CBD”, February 2). When heritage theatres, inexperienced house and charming buildings are razed for prime rise luxurious residences, when public transport is privatised with providers diminished and toll roads are extortionate, folks will merely keep away. We used to have the ability to catch the ferry into town for an evening out. The ferries have been privatised and the routes “rationalised”. Friends paid $89 to park for the theatre final week. Another good friend on the town for a film couldn’t discover a Circular Quay practice after 9.30pm. It took two hours to get house. Our native bus service has simply been privatised. We await the inevitable cancellation of providers. Good luck with the enjoyable metropolis concept however the foundations have been critically eroded. European cities are interesting as a result of there’s glorious public transport, and heritage precincts have been sensitively restored, not demolished. Alison Stewart, Riverview

The CBD is ailing and it was occurring earlier than COVID-19. Come with me to expertise the alternatives accessible for a day within the metropolis within the Nineteen Fifties. Shopping at department shops or boutiques, maybe calling in to an artwork gallery in the identical retailer. If you had an hour to spare, you would catch a newsreel at a cinema. A relaxed lunch on the backyard cafe at Farmers. If feeling energetic, a little bit of ice skating on the “Glaci” in George Street, or if extra reflective, shopping the general public library on the QVB then maybe assembly mates for the 5 o’clock or eight o’clock session at one of many cinemas. There was additionally a alternative of dwell theatre. I believe in revitalising the CBD the query is: who’s it for? I’d welcome a change of perspective the place tourism will not be seen as primarily financial however our alternative to interact with folks from different international locations. Having created a CBD that the native inhabitants finds engaging and engaging, we might welcome guests to share it with us. Jenny Shaw, Coogee Spaces for “outdoor dining, performance spaces and free seating areas”? We have already got them. They are known as parks, band shells and meals vehicles. If I knew that there can be a efficiency within the Belmore Park rotunda each Sunday at 1pm and that the council had given permission for a meals truck to park close by, I’d be there like a shot with my deck chair and picnic blanket. Before spending rather a lot on creating new services to fall into disuse, present us you imply it by placing dwell music into those you have already got. Belinda Keir, Hurlstone Park ‘Grotesque’ inequality sows division The article by Ross Gittins factors to the rising disaster in Australia and lots of different superior economies – a grotesque accumulation of wealth and revenue in a couple of arms accompanied by rising inequality, poverty and despair amongst a considerable part of the inhabitants (“Let’s push back on inequality”, February 2). The latter, in fact, are simple fodder for populist leaders. An honest and cohesive society requires a authorities that actively works in the direction of decreasing inequality and poverty. The chopping of taxes, weakening of the commerce unions, the “can-do capitalism” motif of our current authorities signifies that there isn’t a chance of this occurring at current. Alan Morris, Eastlakes

Gittins, as common, breathes frequent sense and humanity into economics. Sadly, it’s arduous to imagine that enterprise executives as a gaggle will ever think about making jobs extra satisfying and merchandise that give “value for money”. Also, there’s little hope for change in authorities priorities whereas extra paid lobbyists inhabit Parliament House than democratically elected politicians, and we nonetheless don’t have any federal ICAC. Norman Carter, Roseville Chase First-day blues My granddaughter began Year 7 yesterday in a big highschool within the western suburbs of Sydney the place the temperature reached 35 levels (“Pay attention: experts urge mask review in four weeks”, February 2). She spent the day in her home-room which was geared up with each followers and air con, neither of which labored. Masks or no masks, I hope that her highschool years usually are not blighted by such an appalling first day. Jenny Lyle, Collaroy Jacqueline Maley’s personal first day again in school expertise highlights the absurdity of the measures which have been put in place for faculties (“The positive experience you don’t want on day one”, February 2). COVID-19 poses just about no threat of great sickness or demise to the overwhelming majority school-aged kids, together with these not vaccinated. Many kids who’ve COVID might be asymptomatic and wouldn’t be detected however for the requirement to do a RAT. Masks are subsequent to ineffective in stopping transmission however produce other adverse results on kids. All these measures must be scrapped and the main target must be completely on genuinely at-risk teams, being the aged and people with important underlying well being circumstances. Richard Shankland, Pymble

Dysfunctional democracy The ALP’s about-face over the Kurri Kurri fuel plant is one other direct consequence of Australia’s electoral system primarily based on single-member districts (“ALP about-face over gas plant is pure politics”, February 2). As the editorial rightly argues, seats comparable to Patterson, Shortland and Hunter may very well be misplaced. It not makes financial sense. The record of disadvantages of Australia’s dominant electoral system is rising. Already now we have pork barrelling, department stacking, gerrymandering, diminished democracy, an absence of girls and minimal range. Isn’t it time that we begin discussing the plain different: proportional illustration – celebration record utilized in 85 international locations. Klaas Woldring, Pearl Beach Now that the Labor Party is supporting the proposed gas-fired energy station at Kurri Kurri,

I do know the distinction between every celebration. It’s the spelling. John Fraser, Surry Hills More grief for reef Hot oceans are already killing the world’s reefs, however our Prime Minister misinforms us that his band-aid funds in marginal Queensland electorates like Townsville, will save the reef (“Heat stress a threat to every reef in world”, February 2). Only the ending of emissions-rich actions like land clearing, coal and fuel mining will make a distinction to the reefs and marine life, and the PM can’t be unaware of that straightforward truth. His pushing of fossil fuels utterly negates the electorally helpful however scientifically misplaced $1billion plan. Australia has by no means wanted a brand new broom election end result a lot as now, with disaster upon us. Barry Laing, Castle Cove

Sweeten the slop I’ve been an aged care employee for the previous 10 years. While I’m at present on depart because of breast most cancers, I’m intently following all of the COVID-19 challenges befalling my group, for employees and residents alike (“Fistful of dollars demeans aged care staff”, February 2). I used to be horrified to study that politicians can obtain virtually $300 an evening for staying in Canberra and the Prime Minister is generously bestowing lower than the equal of a three-night keep – pro-rata, so many employees won’t ever obtain this quantity – to a very overworked aged care sector, to sweeten the slop that’s our wages. Kerry Blake, Petersham Subhea dhere That the PM would get his booster for a photograph op with Jane is par for the course (“Jane received her booster with the PM, but others must wait”, February 2). To discover out solely now that her fellow residents needed to wait to get their shot is unconscionable. I don’t know the way he sleeps at night time. Jo White, Woonona

Positive begin to season What an astonishing story – 80 per cent of NSW NRL gamers examined optimistic to COVID-19 with 5 golf equipment reporting between 88 per cent and 95 per cent (“Entire Roosters squad hit as COVID runs riot through NRL”, February 2). Does some other group in Australia come even near this an infection price? Has it develop into a badge of honour for NRL and the golf equipment to have a excessive an infection price? After all, a Parramatta participant says the membership was joyful to have nearly all of its gamers take a look at optimistic. Lionel Latoszek, Long Jetty Teach the trainer While some coaching is clearly mandatory, a very good trainer’s best asset is the power to speak and empathise with kids (Letters, February 2). John Cashel, Campbelltown

Pride of the city Premier Dominic Perrottet remarked on the swearing-in of former Boorowa woman Karen Webb as NSW Police Commissioner that everybody within the city needs to be proud, and I can guarantee him that they’re (“New police chief makes her teachers proud”, February 2). And regardless of the sceptics, it gives extra proof that the modest city of Boorowa has sturdy claims to be the centre of the universe.

Derrick Mason, Boorowa Switched off Never watched Home and Away, Meagan Heaney (Letters, February 2)? I can prime that. I’ve by no means watched Married at First Sight. Coral Button, North Epping

Price test I’ve been the primary family grocery shopper for the previous 18 years (“PM unable to name price of bread”, smh.com.au, February 1). I don’t know what I pay for milk or bread, simply as I can not title the value of honey, yoghurt and Weet-Bix, which I purchase often. But I’m an knowledgeable on the value of beer and wine. Tony Nicod, Collaroy Wordy trade I learnt a brand new phrase in studying about Neil Young and Joni Mitchell searching for to “deplatform” Joe Rogan over his COVID-19 views (“On for Young and old: only ever one winner in the Spotify battle”, February 2). Trevor Stephenson, East Ballina