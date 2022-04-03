Berlin condemns Bucha ‘war crime,’ wants more EU sanctions against Russia

Germany’s vice chancellor and financial system minister on Sunday stated a “terrible war crime” had been carried out within the Ukrainian city of Bucha and known as for recent EU sanctions towards Russia.

“This terrible war crime cannot go go unanswered,” Robert Habeck advised German newspaper Bild the day after the our bodies of practically 300 civilians have been present in mass graves after Russian troops withdrew, native Ukrainian officers stated.

“I think that a strengthening of sanctions is called for. That’s what we are preparing with our EU partners,” Habeck added.

