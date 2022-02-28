Bert and Patti Newton’s love captured in Archibald portrait

Showbiz couple Bert and Patti Newton’s lasting love has been captured in a brand new portrait for the 2022 Archibald Prize. See what you assume.

The showbiz couple’s enduring affection is encapsulated by Melbourne artist Margaret Dawson in her Archibald 2022 entry.

Bert Newton died aged 83 in October final 12 months, following a rare profession that spanned a long time.

The Australian leisure legend had been present process palliative care at a non-public clinic in Melbourne after earlier having his leg amputated as a result of a life threatening an infection.

In the portray, Mrs Newton poses as Bert smiles down on her from the moon.

The veteran performer — affectionately referred to as Moonface — was a Logie Hall of Fame inductee, quadruple Gold Logie-winning entertainer and a radio, theatre and tv persona and presenter.

Mrs Newton instructed the Herald Sun Bert knew concerning the paintings and appreciated the concept.

“I love that the moon is looking at me and it is Bert’s face,” she instructed the Herald Sun.

Newton was honoured at a state funeral and he’s survived by Patti, their kids Lauren and Matthew, and their prolonged household.

After his dying, a “devastated” Mrs Newton addressed the media from outdoors their Hawthorn East residence, revealing particulars of their closing moments collectively.

“It’s very, very devastating. All our hearts are breaking because he was just the most wonderful man,” Mrs Newton stated.

“He had such a fabulous attitude. And he gave us so much joy right up to the end.”