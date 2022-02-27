Bert and Patti’s love captured on canvas

Bert and Patti Newton’s lasting love has been captured in a brand new Archibald portrait.

The showbiz couple’s enduring affection is encapsulated by Melbourne artist Margaret Dawson in her Archibald 2022 entry.

Bert Newton died aged 83 in October final yr, following a unprecedented profession that spanned many years.

The Australian leisure legend had been present process palliative care at a personal clinic in Melbourne after earlier having his leg amputated as a consequence of a life threatening an infection.

In the portray, Mrs Newton poses as Bert smiles down on her from the moon.

Camera Icon Patti Newton has been painted for the 2022 Archibald Prize. Supplied Credit: Supplied

The veteran performer — affectionately referred to as Moonface — was a Logie Hall of Fame inductee, quadruple Gold Logie-winning entertainer and a radio, theatre and tv persona and presenter.

Mrs Newton instructed the Herald Sun Bert knew in regards to the paintings and appreciated the thought.

“I love that the moon is looking at me and it is Bert’s face,” she instructed the Herald Sun.

Camera Icon Bert Newton died aged 83 final October. Julie Kiriacoudis Credit: News Corp Australia

Newton was honoured at a state funeral and he’s survived by Patti, their youngsters Lauren and Matthew, and their prolonged household.

After his dying, a “devastated” Mrs Newton addressed the media from outdoors their Hawthorn East house, revealing particulars of their closing moments collectively.

Camera Icon The leisure legend is farewelled at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Melbourne. David Caird Credit: Supplied

“It’s very, very devastating. All our hearts are breaking because he was just the most wonderful man,” Mrs Newton stated.

“He had such a fabulous attitude. And he gave us so much joy right up to the end.”

Camera Icon The showbiz couple strut their stuff in July 2006. MaxMoose.com.au Credit: Supplied