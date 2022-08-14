Berwick mass casualty: Car allegedly drives into crowd at fundraising event

Several folks have been injured after a automobile reportedly slammed right into a crowd Saturday night at a fundraiser in Berwick, Pennsylvania.

The Intoxicology Department was holding a day-long fundraiser to learn households of the Nescopeck fireplace victims, in keeping with WNEP ABC-16. The reason for the wreck, whether or not unintentional or intentional, is unknown. The medical situations of the victims hasn’t been launched, nor have their names. The incident occurred round 6:30 p.m. ET.

The identify of the suspect, who has reportedly been apprehended, hasn’t been launched both.

Newsweek reached out to the Borough of Berwick Police Department for extra official particulars.

There have been studies on-line that three helicopters had been within the space, and {that a} fourth was requested, together with a heavy presence of first responders. A report on the Twitter feed of 12 County (PA) Fire Wire/News Page acknowledged {that a} black Honda fled the scene, went throughout the river and was concerned in one other incident wherein the motive force used a hammer to beat a feminine.

The driver is reportedly in custody.

The Nescopeck fireplace occurred final Friday, August 5, when a hearth destroyed a house within the northeast Pennsylvania space and took the lives of 10 kin, which included three kids and 7 adults.

The fundraiser Saturday occurred as funerals had been starting to occur.

“Tragedies like this don’t happen around here, like anything of this magnitude,” Intoxicology Department proprietor Lauren Hess informed WNEP earlier than the profit.

This report might be up to date as extra particulars emerge.