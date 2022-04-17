Besieged port city of Mariupol may be ‘red line’ in talks with Russia: Ukraine FM

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba described the state of affairs within the besieged port metropolis of Mariupol as a “red line” for the peace negotiations with the Russians, including that there was no current diplomatic communication between Kyiv and Moscow on the overseas ministry ranges.

“After Bucha, it was- it became particularly difficult to continue talking with the Russians. But as my president mentioned, Mariupol may be a red line,” Kuleba informed CBS News in an interview on Sunday.

“The situation in Mariupol is both dire militarily and heartbreaking. The city doesn’t exist anymore. The remainings of the Ukrainian army and large group of civilians are basically encircled by the Russian forces. They continue their struggle, but it seems from the way the Russian army behaves in Mariupol, they decided to raze the city to the ground at any cost,” he added.

Russia gave Ukrainian troopers an ultimatum on Sunday, providing them amnesty in the event that they lay down their arms in Mariupol, one of many hardest hit cities in Ukraine and one Moscow mentioned its forces has virtually full management over.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy mentioned earlier that the elimination of the final Ukrainian forces in Mariupol would finish the talks with Russia.

“The elimination of our troops, of our men [in Mariupol] will put an end to any negotiations,” he informed state-run Ukrinform information company.

Asked about what to anticipate the Russians would do within the coming weeks, Kuleba mentioned: “Intensification of heavy fighting in eastern Ukraine, in Donbas, large scale offensive of Russia in that part of Ukraine. And also desperate attempts of the Russian forces, as I said, and to- to finish with Mariupol at any cost. These are my expectations. And, of course, missile attacks on Kyiv and other cities across Ukraine seem to continue.”

