Beslan School Siege Fast Facts

The siege ended on September 3, 2004, with greater than 330 killed, together with 186 kids, and greater than 700 folks wounded.

Some stories counsel 31 of 32 hostage takers have been killed. Two of the militants purportedly have been girls.

The siege passed off on the primary day of courses in Beslan.

The hostage takers reportedly wore suicide belts, and bombs have been strapped to the basketball objectives within the gymnasium.

Timeline

September 1, 2004

Armed Chechen rebels take roughly 1,200 kids and adults hostage at a college in Beslan.

– 4:40 p.m. – 12 kids and one grownup escape after hiding in a boiler room.

– 7:30 p.m. – Contact is established with hostage takers. Armed Chechen rebels take roughly 1,200 kids and adults hostage at a college in Beslan.– 4:40 p.m. – 12 kids and one grownup escape after hiding in a boiler room.– 7:30 p.m. – Contact is established with hostage takers.

September 2, 2004

– cancels a visit to Turkey and makes a public assertion concerning the faculty seizure.

– 4:45 p.m. – Approximately 26 hostages are launched.

– 9:00 p.m. – Local authorities say roughly 20 male hostages are executed. President Vladimir Putin cancels a visit to Turkey and makes a public assertion concerning the faculty seizure.– 4:45 p.m. – Approximately 26 hostages are launched.– 9:00 p.m. – Local authorities say roughly 20 male hostages are executed.

September 3, 2004

– 1:00 p.m. – Local authorities obtain permission from hostage takers to take away our bodies mendacity in entrance of the college which have been there because the siege started. A couple of minutes later, loud explosions are heard. Hostages start fleeing the constructing and are shot at. Militants additionally start fleeing the constructing. The roof within the gymnasium, the place a whole bunch of hostages are held, collapses, killing many.

– 2:30 p.m. – Russian commandos take over the college and free many hostages.

– 3:17 p.m. – Most of the hostages are reportedly evacuated.

– The siege ends with greater than 330 hostages lifeless; half of them are kids. – 1:00 p.m. – Local authorities obtain permission from hostage takers to take away our bodies mendacity in entrance of the college which have been there because the siege started. A couple of minutes later, loud explosions are heard. Hostages start fleeing the constructing and are shot at. Militants additionally start fleeing the constructing. The roof within the gymnasium, the place a whole bunch of hostages are held, collapses, killing many.– 2:30 p.m. – Russian commandos take over the college and free many hostages.– 3:17 p.m. – Most of the hostages are reportedly evacuated.– The siege ends with greater than 330 hostages lifeless; half of them are kids.

May 18, 2005 – The trial opens for the one individual charged within the case, Nur-Pashi Kulayev. He was the one hostage taker captured alive.

May 16, 2006 – Kulayev is discovered responsible of terrorism and different fees within the first a part of his verdict. He is sentenced to life in jail on May 26.

December 22, 2006 – A Russian parliamentary fee releases a report on its investigation into the bloodbath. The report blames Chechen guerillas for the excessive dying toll and exonerates Russian safety forces. Some households denounce the report as a cover-up.

April 4, 2017 – The European Court of Human Rights orders Russia to pay almost 3 million euros ($3.2 million) to the households of victims. The court docket says it discovered The European Court of Human Rights orders Russia to pay almost 3 million euros ($3.2 million) to the households of victims. The court docket says it discovered “serious failings” by Russian authorities in response to the assault, which contributed to the casualties among the many hostages, and that Russia had not finished sufficient to forestall the assault, regardless of having “sufficiently specific information of a planned terrorist attack in the area, linked to an educational institution.”

September 19, 2017 – Citing a press release from Russia’s justice ministry, Russian information company Interfax stories that Russia will abide by the European Court of Human Rights ruling to pay the damages ordered by the court docket in April 2017.