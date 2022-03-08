Best fleece jackets that are warm & breathable | CNN Underscored





CNN

—

Fleece jackets are a closet important for protecting heat and comfy on chilly autumn days. That’s why we spoke with skilled vogue consultants, stylists and influencers about their favourite fleece jackets for a wide range of wants and costs.

Whether you’re purchasing for a exercise go-to or stylish outerwear to convey your outfit collectively, preserve studying to seek out the right fleece jacket for each want under. You can try a few of our favorite fleeces from The North Face here too.

Free People Long Ruby Jacket ($168; freepeople.com)

“This cozy long fleece jacket is a perfect seasonal transitional piece — a closet essential, it has a real Isabel Marant feeling without the price tag,” Dennett says.

Abercrombie & Fitch Asymmetrical Snap-Up Fleece ($68; abercrombie.com)

Style influencer Shea Whitney says this asymmetrical fleece is her favourite to put on yearly. “It combines style with comfort and is offered in many different color options and patterns,” Whitney says.

_____________________________________________________________________

Free People Hit the Slopes Fleece Jacket ($148; freepeople.com)

Blogger Harmony Joy likes this jacket that is available in plenty of colours. “Bonus points for the cropped silhouette — cute for running errands or outdoor activities,” Joy says.

_____________________________________________________________________

Free People Movement Hit the Slopes Fleece Jacket ($168; anthropologie.com)

“Where are all the girls that love a pop of color during the winter? This fleece jacket has your name all over it then,” blogger Geordian Abel says. “Definitely a splurge, but worth every penny with how unique it is!”

_____________________________________________________________________

Known Supply Wilder Flannel Shacket ($68; ecodessa.com)

“This fall, flannel jackets are making a fun comeback everywhere,” says Caeresa Richardson, the founder and CEO of Ecodessa. “I really love our Wilder flannel shirt jacket. It’s made with organic cotton and signed by the maker. You can also visit the Known Supply website after purchasing your jacket to ‘meet the maker.’”

_____________________________________________________________________

WVN Carina Check Shirt ($171; ecodessa.com)

“If you really would like to splurge on a high-end fleece top I also love our Carina Check Shirt,” Richardson says. “It comes in a light grayish-blue color with cream checks and goes nicely with a pair of light wash or white denim.” She says these types are nice to tie round your waist with leggings.

_____________________________________________________________________

Burberry Wool-Blend Fleece Jacket ($1,450; mytheresa.com)

Stylist and artwork director Rebecca Dennett (@rebeccadennett) would put on this jacket with both denim or a classy pair of brown fake leather-based pants. “This Burberry fleece is a perfect transitional jacket which can be dressed up and down,” she says.

_____________________________________________________________________

The Upside Aspen Faux-Shearling Fleece Jacket ($249; matchesfashion.com)

“This Upside fleece is a great price point and super cozy and versatile,” Dennett says.

_____________________________________________________________________

Moncler Adoxe Reversible Fleece & Nylon Jacket ($1,550; saksfifthavenue.com)

“This luxury fleece will last you years,” Dennett says. “I love the color with chic patent collar detail.”

The North Face Gordon Lyons Zip Fleece Jacket ($99; nordstrom.com)

“This men’s fleece jacket by The North Face combines high-quality materials with functionality,” Whitney says. “It’s a jacket every man should have in his closet!”

_____________________________________________________________________

Girlfriend Collective Everyone Half-Zip Fleece ($128; girlfriend.com)

Dennett picked this unisex fleece as one in all her favorites. “I love Girlfriend Collective, a sustainable brand — this practical fleece is unisex for everyone with a great large front pocket,” Dennett says.

Lululemon Reversible Fleece Jacket ($168; lululemon.com)

“Calling all girls that live in workout clothes and are on the hunt for the perfect fleece jacket they can wear after they hit the gym,” Abel says. “This piece is perfect, will never go out of style, and comes in three colors!”

_____________________________________________________________________

Farm Rio Juliana Stripes Puffer Jacket ($295; farmrio.com)

“If you’re bold like me, this fleece and puffer jacket is the perfect standout piece for your fall wardrobe,” Joy says.

_____________________________________________________________________

L.L.Bean Mountain Pile Fleece Hoodie ($129; llbean.com)

“L.L.Bean’s quality can’t be beaten, and its clothes are the perfect combo of practicality and style,” Joy says.

_____________________________________________________________________

Alo Duality Reversible Sherpa Jacket ($149, initially $248; aloyoga.com)

“The neutral trend isn’t going anywhere, so the color palette of this fleece-lined hooded jacket is perfect,” Dennett says. “It’s great to throw on walking to and from an exercise class or walking the dog.”

Columbia Women’s Benton Springs Full-Zip Fleece Jacket (From $24.01; amazon.com)

“This fleece zip jacket by Columbia is a classic yet more affordable fleece option,” Whitney says.

_____________________________________________________________________

Vuori Alpine Sherpa Jacket ($138; vuoriclothing.com)

“A go-to performance fleece that doubles as casual wear to pair with denim,” says Cassandra Sethi, a private stylist and picture advisor with Next Level Wardrobe. “This is made from recycled material and available in sizes S-XXL.”

_____________________________________________________________________

Barbour Lavenham Fleece ($200; barbour.com)

“A quality fleece from a trusted heritage brand,” Sethi says. “I love the two-way zip and contrast piping.”

_____________________________________________________________________

Athleta Tugga Sherpa Jacket ($128; athleta.com)

Fashion stylist Molly Carey says this fleece jacket is tremendous cozy. “If you’re looking for something fashionable with a more relaxed fit, look no further than Athleta’s Tugga Sherpa fleece,” she says.

_____________________________________________________________________

Arc’teryx Delta LT Jacket ($149; arcteryx.com)

“The best lightweight fleece for layering and cool days with performance properties,” Sethi says.

_____________________________________________________________________

Lululemon Fleece Flurry Jacket ($168; lululemon.com)

“For the hiker or runner, look no further than the Lululemon Fleece Furry jacket,” says Carey. “It’s a more fitted style and is also water-resistant!”

_____________________________________________________________________

Rowing Blazers Harlequin Deep-Pile Sherpa “Jockey” Fleece ($365; rowingblazers.com)

“This is a fun one! I would pair this with denim,” says Dennett. “Brightly colored, this will cheer you up on any dull overcast day!”