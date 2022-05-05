“Best Indian T20 Players have already been…”: Brad Hogg On Why Chennai Super Kings May Struggle To Find MS Dhoni’s Captaincy Replacement | Cricket News

MS Dhoni‘s first match because the reinstated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain within the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 led to a win in opposition to SunRisers Hyderabad. He took over the position after Ravindra Jadeja relinquished the highest submit to focus on his personal sport. However, with Dhoni already over 40, the query is what would be the long-term technique of CSK going ahead. Former Australian cricket crew spinner Brad Hogg says that the four-time champions have a troublesome activity to search out an in a position alternative for Dhoni – the captain – if he doesn’t proceed subsequent season.

“Now that MS Dhoni has taken over the role, who is going to be his replacement at the end of the year? Because I can’t see a player on CSK’s team list that can captain this team effectively and efficiently. They will have to go to the auction next year to find a player of captaining ability. Trying to find an Indian to do the job is going to be hard because all the best Indian T20 players have already been assigned to other franchises,” Hogg, who has performed for Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals, said on his YouTube channel.

“Ravindra Jadeja was a good choice but he lacked experience. He was the best man to replace Dhoni.”

Hogg added that going for an abroad participant may be an possibility for CSK. “They will have to go to an international player. It will be difficult to find a player that will captain the team effectively and will fit in to the balance and the game plan that CSK already have in place,” he mentioned.