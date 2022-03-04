‘Best job in the world’ up for grabs

Travelling round Australia is a dream for loads of individuals – now there’s a job providing you the chance to do it for a yr, with $100,000 readily available.

The worldwide border ban is lastly over however with the coronavirus state of affairs nonetheless creating loads of uncertainty abroad, Aussies are more and more turning to their very own yard to get their vacation fill.

Exploring Australia is well-liked among the many younger and the outdated with van lifers and gray nomads adventuring throughout the nation.

But a brand new competitors, launched by journey expertise firm Adrenaline and GoPro, will assist one fortunate particular person do precisely that, with $100,000.

The competitors opened to budding photographers earlier this week and can run till April 1.

One fortunate photographer will change into the official content material creator for Adrenaline for the following yr

The winner will obtain a $100,000 contract to take part in and shoot 12 adventures throughout 4 campaigns for the journey market over a year-long interval.

The year-long job will give one Aussie the chance to journey, skydive, climb and seize content material round our wild nation with Adrenaline experiences.

Short record winners, which can embrace the highest 30 finalists, will stroll away with a GoProHERO10 Black and a $350 Adrenaline voucher.

Adrenaline model supervisor Toni Westlake described the job because the “best in the world”.

“We couldn’t be more excited to offer the ‘Best Job in the World Competition’ to photography-curious and adventure-obsessed Aussies, who are looking to get paid to hone their adventure and content skills for a year,” she stated.

“At Adrenaline, we’re all about trying new and adventurous experiences, and this year, we are excited for some new talent to bring the best of Adrenaline’s adventures to life as part of our Adrenaline Crew.”

“We can’t wait to see the creative entries and look forward to embarking on this once in a lifetime opportunity with the lucky winner.”

GoPro ANZ advertising and marketing lead Carlos McCarthy stated the job might be the proper approach to get away of your Covid funk.

“We’re excited about the partnership with Adrenaline, and the opportunity to work with one lucky Aussie,” he stated.

‘The competitors is the proper alternative to shake up your profession, enhance your resume and expertise among the most original adventures throughout Australia.”

Photography hopefuls can enter via the GoPro website, with the competitors closing on April 1.

The high 30 finalists can be introduced on April 2 with the grand prize winner introduced on April 29.