Best of cartoons, April 28, 2022

\r\nBest of cartoons, April 28, 2022Best of cartoons, April 28, 2022We\u2019re sorry, this characteristic is at the moment unavailable. We\u2019re working to revive it. Please attempt once more later.DismissSkip to sections navigationSkip to contentSkip to footer9 ImagesThe information of the day as interpreted by our gifted artists, illustrators and cartoonists.April 28, 2022 \u2014 1.34am1\/9Dionne Gain2\/9John Shakespeare3\/9John Shakespeare4\/9Cathy Wilcox5\/9Matt Golding6\/9Matt Golding7\/9Matt Golding8\/9Matt Golding9\/9Andrew Dyson\r\n\r\nSource link