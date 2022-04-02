Best of cartoons, April 3, 2022

\r\nBest of cartoons, April 3, 2022Best of cartoons, April 3, 2022We\u2019re sorry, this function is presently unavailable. We\u2019re working to revive it. Please attempt once more later.DismissSkip to sections navigationSkip to contentSkip to footer6 ImagesThe information of the day as interpreted by our proficient artists, illustrators and cartoonists.April 2, 2022 \u2014 11.34pm1\/6Reg Lynch2\/6Oslo Davis - Overheard 725 - Frankston Line, Saturday 5pm: "But how will nan know we left the cake on her mat? We didn't ring the bell."3\/6Richard Giliberto4\/6Matt Golding5\/6Matt Golding6\/6Joe Benke\r\n\r\nSource link