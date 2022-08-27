Best of cartoons, August 27, 2022

\r\nBest of cartoons, August 27, 2022Best of cartoons, August 27, 2022We\u2019re sorry, this characteristic is at the moment unavailable. We\u2019re working to revive it. Please attempt once more later.DismissSkip to sections navigationSkip to contentSkip to footer26 ImagesThe information of the day as interpreted by our gifted artists, illustrators and cartoonists.August 27, 2022 \u2014 10.40pm1\/26Jim Pavlidis2\/26Jim Pavlidis3\/26Andrew Dyson4\/26John Shakespeare5\/26John Shakespeare6\/26Matt Golding7\/26Matt Golding8\/26Matt Golding9\/26Matt Golding10\/26Matt Golding11\/26Robin Cowcher12\/26Simon Letch 13\/26Simon Letch 14\/26Simon Letch 15\/26Simon Letch 16\/26Simon Letch 17\/26Simon Letch 18\/26Simon Letch 19\/26Simon Letch 20\/26Simon Letch 21\/26Simon Letch 22\/26Simon Letch 23\/26Michael Leunig24\/26Jamie Brown25\/26Joe Benke26\/26Alan Moir\r\n\r\nSource link