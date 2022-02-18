Sports
Best surprise of my life: Mohammed Siraj on Virat Kohli coming to his house | Cricket News – Times of India
NEW DELHI: India and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pacer Mohammed Siraj revealed that Virat Kohli coming to his home was the most effective shock of his life.
Sharing some anecdotes from his previous on the RCB podcast, Siraj stated: “I had invited everyone from RCB to my house for dinner. I went home straight from the hotel. When I called him (Kohli) up, he said, ‘I have a stiff back miyan, I can’t come.’ I told him to rest. What more could I say.
“But, when everybody got here, I noticed him get off the automobile. Everyone was there, PP (Parthiv Patel) bhai, Chahal bhai. I simply ran in direction of bhaiya (Kohli) and hugged him. It was the most effective shock of my life as a result of bhaiya (Kohli) had stated he will not come. It turned information: Virat Kohli has come to Toli Chowki,” he added.
Siraj spoke about how IPL modified his life.
“I solely had struggles. My dad used to drive an auto, I solely had a Platina. Dad used to offer me 60 rupees for petrol. I might handle with that to achieve Uppal Stadium, which was fairly removed from my home. When I used to be chosen for the IPL, all these struggles got here to an finish.
“Dad stopped driving auto, mom stopped doing household work, we stopped living in rented accommodation, we bought a new house. I didn’t need anything else in life. All I needed was my parents to be happy in a house we own. IPL gave me fame, it taught me the ways to be in social circles from meeting and talking to so many people. I learned so much. It’s all because of IPL,” the speedster stated.
Siraj is among the three gamers to be retained by RCB for IPL 2022. The different two gamers are Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell.
