‘Best surprise of my life’ – Mohammed Siraj recalls how Virat Kohli had stunned him

Mohammed Siraj was one of many three retentions of the Royal Challengers Bangalore for IPL 2022 together with the likes of former skipper Virat Kohli and Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell. Siraj was provided a sum of INR 7 crore for the upcoming season. The promising pacer has been an integral a part of RCB because the 2018 version and has performed underneath Kohli for the final 4 seasons. Over the years. he has additionally gone on to enhance and change into one in all their key dying overs specialists.

Meanwhile, the Hyderabad pacer has revealed how Kohli had taken him unexpectedly by making an sudden entry into his residence after initially having declined to return on account of a stiff again. However, when the batting megastar did make it together with different RCB teammates, Mohammed Siraj’s pleasure knew no bounds as he straightaway ran in direction of him and hugged him.

I simply ran in direction of Virat Bhaiya and hugged him: Mohammed Siraj

“I had invited everyone from RCB to my house for dinner. I went home straight from the hotel. When I called him (Virat) up, he said “I have a stiff back miyan, I can’t come,” mentioned Siraj whereas talking on The RCB Podcast.

“I told him to rest. What more could I say. But, when everyone came, I saw him get off the car. Everyone was there, PP (Parthiv Patel) Bhai, Chahal Bhai. I just ran towards Bhaiya (Virat) and hugged him. It was the best surprise of my life. Because Bhaiya (Virat) had said he won’t come. It became news, Virat Kohli has come to Toli Chowki”, he added.

The India pacer can be wanting ahead to sharing the brand new ball with Australian tempo sensation Josh Hazlewood within the fifteenth version of the marquee match that’s anticipated to get underway in March finish. Siraj would even be getting some much-needed assist from the likes of medium-pacer Harshal Patel, Australian fast Jason Behrendorrf, Siddharth Kaul, England left-arm pacer David Willey, and many others. this time round.

With a rebuilt squad, the three-time finalists would now be hoping to go all the best way as their hunt for a maiden IPL crown continues.